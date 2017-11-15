You’re Sure to Fall for Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The fall leaves are fading fast and if you want to see their autumn hues, take a breathtaking drive to Iron Valley Golf Club and the Miner’s Pub.
The drive along Route 322 with the woodlands in all their glory makes the trip extra special. The Miner’s Pub is located in Cornwall, not far from Mount Gretna. A visit to the Miner’s Pub is an experience to savor. The wide open windows and panoramic patio view from the Miner’s Pub make the experience even more enjoyable.
The Miner’s Pub teamed up with Snitz Creek Brewery to create a beer called Miner’s Pub Porter # 8 which is described as, “A smooth and easy drinking beer with roasted malts and hints of smokiness.” Miner’s Pub Porter #8 is available on draught or take a growler along home and enjoy the rich flavor at your leisure. The history behind the original porter recipe is a bit of a legend and can be read when visiting Miner’s Pub. Miner’s Pub Porter #8 is drawn from a unique tap head, created from the top of a pickaxe.
As for the food, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on fresh and flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or just a snack with an accent on fall. The tempting menu features everything from their Iron Valley wings, baked to order pretzel logs with Guinness mustard, French onion soup, chicken cranberry salad, chicken Marsala, filet mignon with port wine reduction, their popular crab cakes, build your own burger and ultimate grilled cheese.
Located at the Iron Valley Golf Club, it almost seems like your own private country club. Iron Valley is actually a public golf course and restaurant, with breathtaking emerald green rolling hills. Iron Valley Golf Club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land. Named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s, Iron Valley’s golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.
Fall means that winter will not be far behind. And if you have ever wondered what happens to a golf course when the snow falls, you’ll be glad to know that’s when the fun begins. With Iron Valley Tubing, the driving range is transformed into a snow tubing “Fun Zone” with 15 lanes of fun. Be ready when winter arrives.
Miner’s Pub is open every day at 11 a.m. It’s is located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. To find out more, call 279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.Taste-of-town-111517-compressed
