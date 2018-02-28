Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub

The winter season at Iron Valley Golf Club and Miner’s Pub is winding down. That means that snowy tubing will soon be replaced with golf at the expertly designed golf course.

It also means that you can look forward to great fun at the Iron Valley Brewery Challenge on April 7. Be sure to mark your calendar for this fun-filled contest between two great local breweries. At the Brewery Challenge, Snitz Creek Brewery will face off against Mt. Gretna Brewing Co. and you get to be the judge.

It’s much more than just beer tasting. The menu for the Brewery Challenge will be quite the six-course feast, with first course roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup and Thai peanut chicken satay. The salad is a baby greens and rose petal salad with raspberry and goat cheese. Palate cleanser Limoncello sorbet sets the stage for the main course of char-broiled Angus reserve bone-in ribeye, Caribbean grilled prawns and roasted fingerling potatoes. Dessert is the finishing touch, with chocolate torte with house-made caramel and Chambord cream.

Be sure to make your reservations for the Iron Valley Brewery Challenge, which is limited to 70 persons. Cost is $75. Call 717-279-4709, option 2.

It won’t be long before winter moves on and spring arrives. The drive along Route 322 with the woodlands in all their glory makes the trip extra special. The Miner’s Pub is located in Cornwall, not far from Mount Gretna. A visit to the Miner’s Pub is an experience to savor. The wide open windows and panoramic patio view from the Miner’s Pub make the experience even more enjoyable.

As for the food, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on fresh and flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or just a snack with an accent on fresh. The tempting menu features everything from their Iron Valley wings, baked to order pretzel logs with Porter mustard, French onion soup, chicken cranberry salad, chicken Marsala, Angus Reserve Ribeye steak, their popular crab cakes, build your own burger and ultimate grilled cheese.

Located at the Iron Valley Golf Club, it almost seems like your own private country club. Iron Valley is actually a public golf course and restaurant, with breathtaking emerald green rolling hills. Iron Valley Golf Club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land. Named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s, Iron Valley’s golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.

Miner’s Pub is open every day except Monday at 11 a.m. It’s located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. To find out more, call 717-279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.