Winter Sparkles at the Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley

It’s winter at the Miner’s Pub and Iron Valley Golf Club, the season of hearty wintry dishes, gorgeous mountainside sunsets and fun on the snowy slopes.

The snowy slopes? Isn’t this a golf club? It is, most of the year, from spring to fall. But in winter, Iron Valley turns into a winter wonderland snow tubing “Fun Zone” with 15 lanes of fun. The course is packed with fun for all ages, offering a great rolling hills experience. There is even a Mini Tuber Hill, that is just perfect for the little ones in the family. Thanks to the convenient “land bridge” from the end of the two lifts directly to the starting line of the Huge Hill, tubers do less walking and get more tubing time with quicker access to the top.

If you have ever wondered what happens to a golf course when the snow falls, now you know. Iron Valley Tubing turns your favorite Iron Valley Golf Course into the best fun you can have in the wintertime.

Warm up inside at the Miner’s Pub, which is perfect for all your celebrations. From smaller, intimate events to larger venues with many guests, it’s the spot to get engaged, celebrate your wedding reception, hold a wedding or baby shower, mark a special birthday, have an anniversary party or honor the new retiree.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, The Miner’s Pub is a beautiful place to celebrate with your sweetheart. The menu offers favorite seafood, steak and other dishes, including desserts you can share.

Throughout the seasons, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on fresh and flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or appetizers. The menu features their famous Crab Cakes with no filler, Iron Valley Wings, build your own burger, pan seared Chicken Marsala with mushrooms, Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Angus Reserve steaks, Brick Oven Flatbreads, and much more.

The Miner’s Pub is located in Cornwall, in the woodlands not far from Mount Gretna. A visit to the Miner’s Pub is an experience to savor, as you drive along Route 322 amid tall trees. The wide open windows and panoramic patio view of the Miner’s Pub make the experience even more enjoyable.

Iron Valley Golf Club seems like your own private country club, but it is actually a public golf course and restaurant, with breathtaking rolling hills. Iron Valley Golf Club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land. Named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s, Iron Valley’s golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.

Miner’s Pub is located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. For reservations or to find out more, call 717-279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.