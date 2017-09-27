What’s Your Favorite Fall Flavor at Fiorentino’s?

Advertisement

If you love all the flavors of fall, like pumpkin, spice and apple, you will want to indulge in all of your autumn favorites at Fiorentino’s.

It seems that everybody has a fall flavor they can’t get enough of. Maybe it’s the now-famous Pumpkin Ravioli with toasted hazelnuts complimented by browned b utter sauce served over pumpkin and cheese ravioli. Perhaps you really love the French-cut 1 2 oz. bone-in Pork Chop stuffed with d iced apples and an apricot bourbon glaze.

It’s apple cider season in Lancaster County, and Fiorentino’s has a wide variety of apple cider drinks, like the Fall Sangria with white wine, apple cider, butterscotch schnapps with fresh apples dusted with cinnamon.

There are also lots of fall craft brews that let you indulge in seasonal beers with flavors like pumpkin and hard apple cider. Try a beer flight to sample a few different beers. The menu has lots of hearty choices that seem just right for fall, like Twisted Mac ’n Cheese with bacon and tomatoes.

S peaking of great meals, try the September $19.98 Dinner for Two, with a choice of appetizers to s hare, like bruschetta or meatball sliders, with a choice of two lite menu items, such as Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Cheese Ravioli or Pasta Puttanesca. You also get to share an order of cannoli for dessert.

Here’s one of the best deals ever. Every night pizza slices are just a buck after 9 p.m. That’s right, just $1 for a slice of pizza!

Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the $ 5.99 lunch specials, with choices like the Meatball Caesar Salad, Fish & Chips or Pepperoni Pie.

Weekly specials offer a variety of drink and food options on Sunday through Saturday. Sunday, get $4 Bloody Marys and iPie BOGO 1/2 off. Monday, it’s $ 2.50 Miller Lite pints and $5 pepperoni pizza. Tuesday, stop in for $4 Margaritas and $ 5 nachos. Wednesday is the day f or $ 5 LITs and $5 Pasta Menu choices like Chicken Parmesan or Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Thursday the specials are $ 4 Captain & Cokes and cheese pizza. On Friday, there are $5 Orange Crushes and on Saturday, it’s $5 Cosmos. Some places have happy hour, but Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8 -9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy half price well drinks for $3, 24 oz. Lite draft s for $4, a glass of Chianti or Pinot Grigio wine f or $ 4, and all c raft beers $1 off.

Then there is Happier Happy Hour on Thursdays, with live music from 7 -10 p.m. and on Saturday from 8-11 p.m.

Located a t Lancaster Airport, Fiorentino’s has a great view of planes landing and taking off at the airport. Sit inside in cozy bar and dining area, or enjoy the covered outdoor bar area that’s heated as the weather cools off.

Be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinemas and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub. It’s the perfect place to stop by after seeing the latest movies and IMAX films.

To make reservations or to get more information, call Fiorentino’s today at 5 69-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.