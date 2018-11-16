Warm Up and Get Cozy at The Log Cabin
With a warm fire blazing in the fireplace and candlelight flickering in the evening light, there is something so warm and cozy at The Log Cabin restaurant.
Tucked away in the Lehoy Forest, The Log Cabin restaurant is the perfect place to celebrate the bounty of the season, as fall turns to winter and the holidays arrive. It seems almost magical there, especially as you cross over the charming covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge.”
At this time of the year, The Log Cabin is always a favorite spot for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, and client entertaining during the holidays.
If you have a special occasion coming up, there are still a few reservations available. So don’t wait. There are seatings for parties ranging from 10 to 40 guests.
Speaking of celebrations, The Log Cabin is marking its 85th anniversary on December 7th. The festivities throughout the restaurant will have a Prohibition Party theme, complete with servers dressed in 1920s attire and dancing with music by Swing Street. The menu includes Steak Tartare, Oysters Rockefeller, Beef Wellington, Roasted Duckling a la Orange, and Lobster Thermidor. You’ll need reservations for the party, so call early and get ready to celebrate.
The celebration relates to the end of Prohibition, which ran from 1920 to 1933. That year just happens to be the same year The Log Cabin officially opened. Before that, the quiet hideaway in the woods was said to be a secret speakeasy for those who needed to imbibe.
The Log Cabin has lots of tradition and local flavor. There are many wonderful dishes that are perfect for the fall-into-winter season. They include hearty Barrel-Cut Rib-Eye with coffee rub with fresh-cut truffle fries, flavorful Chicken Consommé with a chicken and apple dumpling, Pork Belly Mac and Cheese, and Porcini Crusted Halibut.
You can also stop in anytime to the Tavern at Log Cabin, where you can enjoy the full menu or the tavern menu. There are terrific handcrafted cocktails, like the Blueberry Sazerac with Log Cabin Knob Creek bourbon. Enjoy a glass of wine or a craft beer. In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, there are cocktails that herald to the past with Prohibition era concoctions like Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin.
Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.taste-town-log-compressed
