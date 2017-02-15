- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Wake Up to Breakfast All Day at Evergreen Diner
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You can start your day with breakfast at Evergreen Diner, and you can enjoy breakfast at lunchtime, dinnertime or suppertime too.
With all-day breakfast, you can have pancakes and sausage or eggs and bacon anytime you want. Breakfast lovers love knowing that Evergreen Diner serves breakfast all day, including eggs, pancakes, French toast and omelets just about every variety, from Western omelet with peppers, onions and ham, to the Philly cheesesteak omelet with steak, cheese and sauce.
Evergreen Diner is a classic diner with lots of choices. Maybe you want something light like a sandwich or salad. Maybe you want a hearty bowl of soup or chili to warm you up on a cold day. Maybe you want a big oldfashioned breakfast. Maybe you want an Italian spaghetti dinner or an Asian stir-fry.
At Evergreen Diner, the menu is sure to satisfy your craving for pasta, seafood, salad, steak, old-fashioned burgers and much more. You could have something different almost every day. There are weekday breakfast, daily lunch specials and daily dinner specials. For breakfast, lunch or dinner,
Evergreen Diner has everything you could possibly want. And then some! There are great salads, like the American steak salad with tender steak, olives and parmesan cheese. Heartwarming soups change daily and range from chicken rice to beef vegetable. There are lots of appetizers too, like chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks.
The menu has Italian specialties like spaghetti and chicken parmesan, sandwiches like the Greek chicken wrap, Cuban sandwiches, Monte Cristo, burgers and hot open face sandwiches. There are steaks, chops, jumbo shrimp and seafood samplers, chicken dishes, classic roast turkey, broiled crab cakes, meat loaf, chicken croquettes and freshly made soups.
Children love it too, and they always feel welcome at the Evergreen Diner, which features a Kid’s Corner menu with chicken fingers, burgers and much more. Senior Citizens have special menu choices with smaller portions and prices. Everything on the menu is available for carry out too.
The Evergreen Diner is a classic diner, with that hometown feel. It’s also modern, with new menu choices and a stylish interior with a color scheme that is pleasantly relaxing.
Located on Route 272 at the Weis Markets shopping center, Evergreen Diner is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call (717) 738-9130, or check the website at www.evergreendiner.net.
