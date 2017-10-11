Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s a lunchtime feature or a seasonal craft beer.
Starting in November, you’ll have even more tasty specials to try when The Hill offers a new specials insert menu in addition to its regular menu. You can try new creations like the Greek Mac & Cheese Skillet, with creamy mac & cheese topped with grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onions and tomato, or the crispy Tex Mex Chorizo Roll appetizer with pork, corn, salsa, peppers and a zesty chorizo sauce for dipping. The special features will change every few weeks to keep The Hill selections fresh and fun.
There are some things you won’t want to change, like the great menu of favorites at The Hill. The Mac & Cheese Skillets are perfect for a chilly autumn day, all baked up hot and sizzling in a cast iron skillet. Try the Chili Mac & Cheese with chili, Monterey jack and cheddar, fresh onion and sour cream. The All-American has mini grilled Angus burgers, bacon, American cheese and gravy. Head south for the Santa Fe with blacken chicken, black bean corn salsa and jalapeños or the Memphis Style with pulled pork, cole slaw and barbecue sauce. There is even a Down by the Mac & Cheese with crab and shrimp.
The Hill might be the only deck around that’s open all year from spring to summer to fall and even winter. It’s heated and covered, so you can get some fresh air on even the chilliest night. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail or a craft brew, with al fresco dining on great appetizers, burgers, salads, sandwiches and entrees.
Kids are more than welcome at The Hill, with their own menu choices, plus lots of other great ideas like mini-sliders, chicken wings, mac & cheese and more. Reading Craft sodas are perfect for kids of all ages, in flavors like orange cream and black cherry.
The Hill is all about great all-American melting pot food with a regional accent. The Buffalo chicken salad comes in an oversized terra cotta bowl with spicy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onion, celery sticks and crumbled bleu cheese over chilled iceberg lettuce. Thai noodle bowl has rice noodles, Thai peanut sauce, shredded lettuce, carrots, celery, peanuts, bean sprouts and Thai basil. The Spanish rice bowl has seasoned rice, sour cream, cilantro and bean sprouts with your choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp or skewered beef tips.
Whether you are a meat-eater or salad lover, The Hill has just what you are hungry for, like a homemade deep dish pizza loaded with meats, a big juicy flame grilled ultimate burger with bacon, cheddar, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, onion rings and sweet potato fries, or a blackened chicken salad in a taco bowl with jalapeños, black bean corn salsa, guacamole and cheddar jack cheese or the crunchy Ahi tuna salad with bean sprouts and chow mein noodles. The roast beef is slow roasted prime rib.
Tequila is a specialty at The Hill, where they are famous for their premium sippin’ tequilas, as well as a selection of fine scotches, whiskeys and bourbons too. There is a 12-spout tap system to offer lots of beer choices, including a rotating seasonal craft beer, hard cider and Lancaster Brewery seasonal, plus 30 bottles. There is even gluten-free Omission Lager.
There is always something fun happening at The Hill, like Monday Trivia Night at 9:30 p.m. and karaoke on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. when you can show off your singing talents or just listen. Be sure to check out the Facebook page to get the details.
Hours at The Hill are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m., and closed on Sunday. To find out more or to schedule a special event, call 733-6331. Be sure to check the website at www.htopinn.com.
