Time to Give Thanks for Zig’s Bakery and Café
Thanksgiving is just weeks away and if you are planning a feast with all the trimmings, here’s a tip from Zig’s Bakery and Café: Make it easy on yourself and let Zig’s help with the cooking.
Oh, maybe Zig’s can’t be at your house to put the turkey in the oven or bake that pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving morning, but they can help you with all your favorite Thanksgiving treats, like that pumpkin pie or delicious cranberry sauce. All you have to do is place your order, stop by and pick it up during Thanksgiving week, and you’re all set.
No one will mind if you take credit for the luscious cranberry sauce that goes with your roast turkey so well. There’s no need to mention that you didn’t bake the pumpkin pie, pecan pie or apple pie that everyone raves about. No time to make your own pumpkin roll filled with cream cheese icing? Zig’s will do it for you and they won’t tell.
When it comes to freshly baked rolls for Thanksgiving dinner, Zig’s is pretty much famous for their soft-as-clouds potato dinner rolls and light, fluffy wheat dinner rolls. Be sure to order yours today to make Thanksgiving complete. There are other sides that you can order, like creamy cole slaw, pumpkin bread, cookies and much more. You’ll want to give thanks for Zig’s.
Now that the holiday season is almost here, be sure to mark your calendar for the Christmas Begins in the Barn celebration sponsored by Zig’s and Brick Gables. The festivities will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brick Gables.
This is a fundraiser for the local first responders who are always there to help when they are needed in an emergency, whether it’s a fire, an accident or a medical emergency. Your suggested donation of $10 will go directly to the local first responders here in the Lititz area.
Bring your whole family for the Christmas fun. The beautiful stone and brick barn will be decorated for the holidays. The Christmas party will feature children’s activities, Christmas music, holiday fare and community spirit as everyone joins together to celebrate. The patio will feature a campfire with s’mores and Christmas carols. Zig’s Bakery & Cafe will be open, so you can stop to pick up your favorite bakery and deli items. It’s also a great time to pick up gift certificates for your friends and family for the holidays.
Zig’s Bakery and Café is always the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. They have scones, quiche, breakfast sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee, tea and more. For lunch, enjoy freshly made sandwiches with freshly baked bread like honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin breads and sourdough boule. There’s an abundance of salads and side dishes as well as hearty soups, like creamy New England chowder or tomato bisque. The baked goods include cupcakes, pies, scones and much more, along with heartwarming coffee beverages.
Zig’s is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com and like Zig’s on Facebook. Contact www.brickgables.com for details on Brick Gables wedding, event and catering venue.taste-of-town-110817-compressed
