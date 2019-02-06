There is So Much to Love at Fiorentino’s
February is the season of love and at Fiorentino’s you can celebrate romance with your favorite cocktails, delicious food, musical entertainment and much more.
For Valentine’s Day, there are wonderful cocktails created just for you and your sweetheart. Try the Cupid’s Arrow martini with Stoli Raz, Bailey’s, butterscotch schnapps, pineapple juice and grenadine. The pretty Flirty Fizz features blackberries muddled with lime and a splash of simple syrup, gin and club soda. Then there is the Love Potion, a luscious sangria with moscato, peach schnapps, pineapple juice and strawberries.
The Valentine’s food specials offer a wonderful selection of seafood, pasta and steak. The Cajun Mahi is blackened and grilled, with mango pineapple salsa, risotto and asparagus. Pasta Danielle is a Fiorentino’s favorite with sautéed cherry tomatoes, asparagus and crab tossed with cavatappi pasta in a creamy Old Bay Alfredo. The Oscars are an award-winning choice of filet mignon or chicken topped with a lump crab cake and Béarnaise sauce, with mashed potatoes and asparagus. Be sure to save room for the Wilbur chocolate creme brûlée for dessert.
There is something special every day at Fiorentino’s, like Tuesday with $5 appetizers, including chicken quesadillas, eggplant fries, 1/2 dozen wings, meatball sliders, fried pickles and mac ’n cheese bites— with Sam Adams pints. On Wednesday, it’s $5 Pasta Night, with a choice of spaghetti & meatballs, linguini with clam sauce, penne primavera, cheese ravioli, and much more.
Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the $5.99 lunch specials, with choices like chicken Caesar salad, black bean burger, fish & chips, chicken parmesan or pepperoni iPie.
Fiorentino’s has musical entertainment with a February line-up that includes No Blues, Mad Hatters, Sonic Tonic, and Rooster Stone.
It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s at the wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing at Lancaster Airport. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.taste-town-020619-compressed
