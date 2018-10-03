The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron Valley Golf Club and the fun-filled Miner’s Pub.
The Miner’s Pub is located in Cornwall, in the lush woodlands not far from Mount Gretna. A visit to Miner’s Pub is an experience to savor, as you drive along Route 322 amid tall trees that will soon be displaying their fall foliage. The wide open windows and panoramic patio view of the Miner’s Pub make the experience even more enjoyable.
Whether it’s a perfect golf game, a fun evening with friends and family, or a catered event by Iron Valley Catering, no one makes memories like Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley.
If you have a special event coming up, be sure to consider celebrating at Miner’s Pub and Iron Valley Golf Club. There are a variety of venues at Iron Valley ranging from smaller, intimate events to bigger outdoor venues with capacity for hundreds of guests. It’s the perfect spot to get engaged, celebrate your wedding reception, hold a wedding or baby shower, mark a special birthday, have an anniversary party or honor the new retiree. Now that it’s October, it’s time to plan your holiday festivities at Iron Valley.
At Iron Valley Golf Club and Miner’s Pub, it feels like you are a member at an exclusive country club. But everyone is a member here and you can play golf, dine, enjoy drinks with friends and plan special events with no membership fee at this public golf club and pub.
Throughout the seasons, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on fresh and flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or appetizers. The menu features their famous Crab Cakes with no filler, Iron Valley Wings, build your own burger, pan seared Chicken Marsala with mushrooms, Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Salmon Imperial, Miner’s Scallops, Angus Reserve steaks, Brick Oven Flatbreads, and much more.
Iron Valley Golf Club is a public golf course with a breathtaking panoramic view of the gold and green rolling hills of Cornwall. The golf club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s. The golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.
Miner’s Pub is open every day at 11 a.m. It’s located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. For reservations or to find out more, call 717-279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.taste-town-100318-compressed
