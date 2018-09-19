The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
Advertisement
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As you cross the covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge,” you seem to be in another world. Tucked in the Lehoy Forest, The Log Cabin restaurant is the perfect place to celebrate the bounty of autumn.
The Log Cabin has long been known for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, and client entertaining. It’s also a favorite for friends to get together and enjoy drinks and tavern fare.
Coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 17, The Log Cabin will hold its first Wine Tasting at the newly renovated speakeasy in the wine cellar. Enjoy the flavors of Italy with five carefully selected wines and hors d’oeuvre pairings created by Executive Chef Steven Painter. It’s not too early to make reservations. Call 717-626-9999. To find out more, check the website.
For fall, Chef Painter has a selection of flavors, like Salmon Oscar topped with crab and fresh asparagus with horseradish Dauphinoise and Tenderloin with confit of fingerling potatoes and onion marmalade. Try Log Cabin’s own edition of Knob Creek barreled bourbon, or a fall-inspired cocktail, like the Smoked Blueberry Sazerac with smoked maple and blueberry puree or the Orange Blossom with gin, sweet and dry vermouth, orange juice and orange bitters.
In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, the cocktails herald to the past with Prohibition era concoctions like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin.
For something extra special for steak lovers, The Log Cabin has something truly out of the ordinary. The Log Cabin offers certified Japanese Kobe Beef, with Kobe Strip in 4, 6 and 8 oz., and Kobe Tenderloin in 4 and 6 oz. This is beef so tender, you can cut it with a fork, or maybe even a spoon. This may be the most expensive steak you will ever taste, but it’s worth it if you want the very best.
The patio at The Log Cabin offers a perfect setting for Sunday brunch or outdoor dining in the woods. It will be open weather permitting, until there is a chill in the air. The brunch menu features crisp farm-raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes, marinated Crispy Fried Chicken with honey butter drizzle, and Eggs Benedict with asparagus.
Beautifully situated at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Saturday opening at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.taste-town-091918-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As...
-
Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking
Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on Sept....
-
Anna Mary Bowman, 97, Rothsville H.S. grad, taught Sunday school at Jerusalem Lutheran
Anna Mary Bowman, 97, of Lititz, went home to be...
-
Regina M. Scott, Lititz, member of St. James Catholic Church, one of 13 siblings
Regina M. Scott (née Adair), of Lititz, and West Cape...
-
Clayton W. Shutt, 92, WWII vet, Raybestos worker, volunteered in Manheim and Lititz
Clayton W. Shutt, 92, of Manheim, passed away at his...
-
Mary Viola Lykens, 90, Northtech worker, long-time volunteer, enjoyed traveling, had a great smile
Mary Viola Lykens, 90, of Lititz, formerly of Morrisville, passed...
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to...
-
The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin....
-
Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking
Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
John says:
-
Unknown says:
-
Jeremy Sommers says: