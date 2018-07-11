The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a few of them lately— you can always head to the forest to escape the heat. The forest is the Lehoy Forest and the place is The Log Cabin restaurant, tucked away beneath towering trees.
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As you cross the covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge,” you seem to be in another world. The Log Cabin has long been known for romantic dinners, anniversary and birthday celebrations, engagement parties, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.
On hot summer days and sultry evenings beneath the stars, The Log Cabin seems to be just a few degrees cooler and it’s always the cool place to be. There are summer specials like fresh seafood and fish that take advantage of the summer bounty of produce like sweet corn, beans, berries, melons and tomatoes.
The Cabin Cocktail is a raw bar extravaganza with lobster salad, Middleneck clams, East Coast and West Coast oysters, colossal shrimp cocktail, crab cocktail claws and horseradish cocktail sauce. There is also a Jumbo Crabmeat and Avocado appetizer with heirloom tomatoes and sweet corn, or the Lobster Taco with iceberg lettuce, avocado cream and mango salsa.
Try all the chef’s newest creations, such as Salmon Oscar topped with crab and fresh asparagus with horseradish Dauphinoise and cool potato Vichyssoise or Shrimp, Littleneck Clams and Beef Tenderloin with Swiss chard, smoked French lentils and cauliflower florets.
The patio at The Log Cabin offers a perfect setting for Sunday brunch or outdoor dining in the woods. With its red umbrella tables and garden in full bloom, there is also a pretty garden dining area in case it rains. The brunch menu features crisp farm-raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes, marinated Crispy Fried Chicken with honey butter drizzle, and Eggs Benedict with asparagus.
The Log Cabin is more than a special occasion spot. You’ll feel comfortable stopping by any evening to enjoy a hand crafted cocktail or tasty appetizer. In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, the cocktails herald to the past with Prohibition era concoctions like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin. There are refreshing summery beverages like fresh fruit sangria with select wines and local fruit, while the expanded wine list offers selections such as White Bordeaux, Super Tuscan and bold Syrah.
Beautifully situated at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Saturday opening at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.
