The Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s Takes Off for the Season

The outdoor Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s is now open for the warm weather season, offering one of the area’s favorite outdoor dining spots at Lancaster Airport.

Enjoy the great airport view with sunny days and fun-filled evenings beneath the stars. There is evening music on Thursdays through Saturdays, making the Flight Deck the perfect place to listen to live performances by Love Haters, Screamin’ Daisies, Quentin Jones Trio, Rooster Stone, Wayne Thompson, and more.

There is something special every day at Fiorentino’s, like Tuesday with $5 appetizers, including chicken quesadillas, eggplant fries, 1/2 dozen wings, meatball sliders, fried pickles and mac ’n cheese bites— with Sam Adams pints. On Wednesday, it’s $5 Pasta Night, with a choice of spaghetti & meatballs, linguini with clam sauce, penne primavera, cheese ravioli, and much more. Thursday cheese pizzas are $5, with $5 Captain ’n Cokes. Friday has Orange Crush specials, and Saturday, it’s Cosmos.

Then there are everyday specials, like 22 oz. Yuengling or Miller drafts for $3.50 all day, every day. They go great with a pizza, made fresh with your choice of tasty meats, fresh vegetables and cheeses, like the Margherita Pizza with fresh tomato, cheese and basil. Another big hit is the delicious Bruschetta made with fresh tomatoes, cheese, roasted garlic and balsamic glaze.

Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the $5.99 lunch specials, with choices like chicken Caesar salad, black bean burger, fish & chips, chicken parmesan or pepperoni iPie.

Fresh flavors at Fiorentino’s include the popular Sesame Shrimp Stack with jumbo shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, mangos, mesclun greens, cucumber, and risotto, or the Roasted Veggie Salad with roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and balsamic vinaigrette. Try the Beets Salad with roasted walnuts, feta and a drizzled balsamic, or a Muffuletta flatbread with pepperoni, salami, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato and tapenade. A few entree favorites include the Penne Primavera, Shrimp Scampi Risotto, Basil Chicken Pasta, and Salmon Piccata.

It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s, at the wide open bar and dining area, the cover Deck Bar, and the outdoor Flight Deck with comfortable seating and a great view. Be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinema and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, check the website at fiorentinos.com, or the Facebook page.