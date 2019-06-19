Summertime Sizzles at the K-ville Hotel & Tavern
Summertime at the K-ville Hotel & Tavern is always great fun. Summer sizzles with afternoon dining on the patio, get-togethers under the stars with friends, weekly specials, and weekend entertainment.
At the K-ville Hotel & Tavern it’s all about the outdoors. Everyone agrees that the deck may be one of the best decks around, with a lovely view of the surrounding countryside that borders the Middle Creek Wildlife area. In fact, many people enjoy riding their bicycles or taking a drive through Middle Creek as they enjoy the natural beauty of the wildlife refuge where geese, swan, and even eagles have been spotted.
The wide open dining area looks out on the deck, with lots of natural light. The welcoming bar area makes everyone feel at home, and the staff is always warm and friendly. The K-ville has been rebuilt for more than two years after a devastating fire in 2015. The new building displays several artifacts from its past that were rescued by the firefighters who bravely fought the fire, for which owner Curtis Hollinger is forever grateful.
There are weekly specials that include soups, appetizers, entrees and sandwiches. Monday is Swing Night with peel & eat shrimp and wings. Tuesday is Cheesesteak Night, Wednesday is Build-A-Burger Night, and Thursday is Quesadilla Night. Fridays offer Martini specials. Chef’s specials change each weekend. Everyone loves the tasty ribs that are available every third weekend of the month.
The menu at K-ville Hotel & Tavern has lots to offer, like homemade crab cakes, Black Diamond sirloin steak, jumbo wings, beer battered fish & chips basket, and the super-sized K-ville Salad with a choice of Black Diamond steak or grilled chicken breast.
The history of the K-ville dates back to the mid-1800s as a structure built with local brick. By 1884, an extension was added and then in the early 1900s, a third story with a mansard roof was added. It served as a hotel for cigar and brick factory workers, as well as travelers between Reading, Lancaster and Harrisburg. Rumor has it that the historic K-ville Hotel & Tavern was once a stop for presidential candidates Grover Cleveland and Adlai Stevenson.
Located at 2647 Heidelberg Avenue in Kleinfeltersville, the K-ville is open Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m. with food served at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m., and Sunday at 12 noon. Be sure to check out the Facebook page for specials and the weekend entertainment schedule. To find out more, call 717-949-8413.taste-town-061919_compressed
