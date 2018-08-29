Summer Turns to Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
As summer turns toward fall, you can start to feel the change in the air. At Zig’s Bakery and Café at Brick Gables, the late summer into fall harvest is a bounty of seasonal produce.
Peaches are at their height and Zig’s fresh peach pies are a wonderful way to savor the juicy sweetness. Tomatoes and corn are still in season, so be sure to enjoy pasta salads, chicken corn soup and other late summer dishes.
With Labor Day coming up, plan your picnics with Zig’s barbecue, tuna salad. curried chicken salad, roasted root veggie salad, broccoli salad, potato salad, and so much more. Zig’s will be open Labor Day, so you can stop by for all your favorites. You’ll also want to pick up fixings for back-to-school lunches like fresh rolls, salads and treats.
Then as fall arrives, with a September harvest of everything from crisp apples to pumpkins and squash, you’ll savor the taste-tempting recipes that make autumn one of the best times of the year at Zig’s.
Coming soon, pumpkin lovers will be smitten with the pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling, the cute little pumpkin whoopie pies, the pumpkin pie, the pumpkin scones and pumpkin bread. As for apples, try the apple dumplings, apple crumb pie, apple scones and everything apple that you crave during apple season. Fall’s bounty also features the delicious Concord grape pie that’s only available once a year. Then there are autumn flavors like roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini bread, butternut squash soup, ham balls and so much more.
Mark your calendar now for the Fall Festival at Zig’s on October 3rd through 6th with all sorts of samples of fall food, gift card drawings each day, live music Friday afternoon, and children’s activities like pumpkin painting and balloon creatures. Enjoy the popular fall meals featuring your choice of beef brisket or pork barbecue with tasty side dishes to complete the meal.
Zig’s Café is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. They have scones, quiche, breakfast sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee, tea and more. For lunch, enjoy freshly made sandwiches like turkey pesto focaccia, ham and brie, and pastrami on rye. Half the fun is choosing your bread which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread, and sourdough boule. There are lots of side dishes and hearty soups too. Dessert at Zig’s is a must, with cupcakes, flourless chocolate cake, Jewish apple cake. egg custard, eclairs, cream puffs, and muffins.
The beautifully renovated barn at Zig’s provides a unique setting with a sophisticated look that features stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow.
Located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981. Be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com. and like Zig’s on Facebook. Contact www.brickgables.com for Brick Gables, the place for weddings, gatherings and events.taste-town-082918-compressed
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Summer Turns to Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
As summer turns toward fall, you can start to feel...
-
F&M Painting Celebrates 22 Years
In 22 years, a lot can change. Trees grow taller,...
-
Looking Toward Fall with ALL Renovation and Design
Ah, the humidity has finally dropped. You can breathe now...
-
James L. Gehman, 90, owned Gehman Carpet Service, avid outdoorsman, family man
James L. Gehman, 90, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice...
-
Julia Moore Fyock Zahn, 94, beloved teacher, enjoyed playing piano, singing with Ridley Chorus
Julia Moore Fyock Zahn, 94, went to meet her Heavenly...
-
Priscilla P. Pilon, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Wertsch Vision retiree, Girl Scout leader, loved to read
Priscilla P. Pilon, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on...
-
Frederick Willis Hubach, 85, Army vet, practiced family medicine, award winning photographer
Dr. Frederick Willis Hubach, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully...
-
Summer Turns to Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
As summer turns toward fall, you can start to...
-
F&M Painting Celebrates 22 Years
In 22 years, a lot can change. Trees grow...
-
Looking Toward Fall with ALL Renovation and Design
Ah, the humidity has finally dropped. You can breathe...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Carol Koch says:
-
Pete Labella says:
-
Brenda says: