Summer Nights, Summer Days at Fiorentino’s

By on June 27, 2018

Summer days at Fiorentino’s means that you can watch the airplanes land and take off and enjoy the summer sunshine. Summer nights mean sultry evenings with weekend music, seasonal food and refreshing beverages on the Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s. What could be better?

The Flight Deck is one of Lancaster County’s favorite spots to savor the sunshine and exciting evenings beneath the stars. There is no better place to enjoy outdoor dining, weekend entertainment and good times with friends than at the spacious outdoor deck at Lancaster Airport.

There is always something special at Fiorentino’s with great nightly specials like Sunday, with Bloody Marys for $4 and iPie at B.O.G.O. 1/2 off. On Monday, the Miller Lite pints are $2.50 and pepperoni pizza is $5. Tuesday, it’s $3 Sam Adams drafts and $5 appetizer menu, including tasty apps like pretzel bites, calamari fritti and bruschetta.

Wednesday evening, get $5 Long Island Iced Tea and $5 pasta menu with choices like chicken Parmesan, spaghetti with meatballs and cheese ravioli. On Thursday, the evening specials are $4 Captain and Cokes and $5 cheese pizza. Then on Friday, you can get $5 Orange Crushes and on Saturday $5 Cosmos.

Pizzas are big at Fiorentino’s, but these aren’t ordinary pizzas. They are made fresh with your choice of tasty meats, fresh vegetables and cheeses. Try a Margherita Pizza with fresh tomato, cheese and basil, or the Classico with pepperoni, salami, soppressata and mushrooms, or the Veggie Pizza with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers and black olives.

Fresh flavors at Fiorentino’s include the popular roasted veggie salad with roasted peppers, onions, portobello mushrooms, artichokes, fresh greens and feta cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette. Try a Muffuletta flatbread with pepperoni, salami, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato and tapenade, or a Cali Chicken Brioche, Penne Primavera, Shrimp Scampi Risotto, Salmon Piccata and Ravioli with Prosciutto and Peas.

Be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinemas and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub. Fiorentino’s has a wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing at Lancaster Airport. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, check the website at fiorentinos.com, or their Facebook page.

