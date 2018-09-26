Stoudts: For All Seasons and All Reasons
From fine dining to special events to brew fests, Stoudts has so many experiences that you could come here almost everyday and find something new.
The Restaurant and Pub at Stoudts offers made-from-scratch cooking, thanks to Executive Chef Bob Sidleck and Sous Chef Shannon McSherry. This great team worked at Stoudts 10 years ago, and then put in some time at several Lancaster area restaurants. They returned to the helm at Stoudts more than a year ago, and customers couldn’t be happier.
Chef Bob studied at the famous Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, and his fabulous crab cakes are one of the most popular entrees at Stoudts. Made with jumbo lump crab and lightly pan fried, they are accompanied by seasonal vegetables and a delicate sauce that accents the fresh-from-the-sea flavor. Another hit at Stoudts is the beef tower, which is made with layered beef tenderloin, portobello mushroom, panko-crusted potato cake, bleu cheese crumbles and crispy spinach.
“We always try to use fresh, local produce,” says Chef Bob, noting that during the summer, many of the fresh heirloom tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, asparagus and sour cherries were grown in his own garden.
With fall arriving, dishes at Stoudts will turn to autumn with fresh produce like sweet potatoes, apples, maple syrup, pumpkins and Stoudts’ own brews. Hearty dishes like curry, chili and stews will warm you up as the October chill takes hold. Many of the dishes, like the three-cheese grilled cheese are made with Stoudts’ own bread, like sourdough, multi-grain and beer bread.
While Shannon is the sous chef, she is also the pastry chef extraordinaire. She is talented at cheesecakes that are smooth and not too sweet, with flavorful accents like apricot, pumpkin, coffee or lemon. Her creme brûlée is to die for, and so is the chocolate peanut butter pie. Be sure to try a seasonal dessert like apple crisp, or her carrot cake with fresh carrots and cream cheese icing.
The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p,.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There is so much more to do at Stoudts. In October, they have Oktoberfest on the weekends of October 13-14 and 20-21. On November 4, there is the Stoudts Cross bike event and the Homebrewers Fest. Stoudts is famous for brews all over the country including Oktober Fest, Fat Dog Stoudt, Smooth Hoperator, Pumpkinfest, Scarlet Lady and Stoudts Gold.
There is also Stoudts Antiques Mall which opened in 1972, and offers a treasure trove of antiques and collectibles. The Wonderful Good Food Market has local produce and foods, like Stoudts’ award-winning breads and cheeses. The Biergarten is a great venue for weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties and other special occasions, for guests as few as 5 and as many as 500.
Stoudts is located at 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, and dates back to 1962, when Ed Stoudt opened Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant. In 1987, Carol Stoudt became the first female brewmaster in America since prohibition, winning awards across the country and judging brew competitions.
To find out more about Stoudts, check the website at stoudts.com or call 717-484-4386.taste-town-stoudts-092618-compressed
