Savor Spring at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, it’s a springtime celebration of fresh flavors.
You’ll love the light, refreshing salads, club sandwiches, luscious fruit pies and seasonal fresh filet of shad and shad roe. It’s all here for you, at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata.
Easter Sunday at Gus’s promises to be quite the feast for the whole family. The Easter selections include baked sugarcured ham with pineapple raisin sauce, roast leg of lamb with mint, fresh roast turkey over filling, fresh roast beef over filling, prime rib au jus, baked stuffed chicken breast, filet mignon, surf and turf, and an ocean full of seafood dishes, from barramundi to salmon to scallops.
“There will also select items from the regular menu. Be sure to save room for dessert like mile-high coconut cream pie, carrot cake, cheesecake and fresh strawberry pie with whipped cream.
Hours for Easter dinner are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with breakfast served until 11 a.m. Reservations for dinner are a good idea, especially if you have a larger group.
Refreshing salads like grilled chicken berry salad bowl, strawberry salad with mixed greens and pecans, Greek salad with feta and olives, and California chicken Cobb salad are always popular. Sandwiches range from gourmet chicken salad on a croissant to seafood salad sandwiches to the turkey club panini. Entrees at Gus’s include chicken Marsala, grilled ham steak with pineapple raisin sauce, chicken and biscuits, breaded veal cutlet with tomatoes and fettuccine Alfredo.
Gus’s has a devoted following of customers who show up nearly every day for full breakfasts like multigrain pancakes, eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles with fruit topping and the Keystone omelet with ham, sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheese. You can even have breakfast all day. Lunch specials change daily with five soups each day, such as chili, baked onion or corn chowder.
When you and your family come to Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you always feel welcomed by Gus’s family, which includes Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. The Kourgelis family also has its original Gus’s in Mount Joy.
“We always have a member of the family here,” says Gus. That might be Gus, Eleni, Dino, Lem or Lia, or maybe everyone!
Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, people come in for great breakfasts, tasty lunch and dinners, and the warm friendly greeting they always receive.
Hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. To find out more, call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.
