Savor the Flavors of Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Advertisement
From crisp apples to pumpkins with autumn spice, Zig’s Bakery and Café at Brick Gables is the place to savor all the wonderful bounty of the fall season.
At Zig’s, they are busy transforming the harvest into all of your favorites. If you love pumpkin, be sure to stop in for the pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling, the cute little pumpkin whoopie pies, the pumpkin pie, the pumpkin scones and pumpkin bread. There is even pumpkin mac ‘n cheese, butternut squash soup and creamy smooth pumpkin spice latte.
Zig’s will be the apple of your eye this fall, with all your apple favorites, like apple dumplings, apple crumb pie, apple scones, moist Jewish apple cake, apple muffins, apple sauce and everything apple that you crave during apple season.
Fall’s bounty also features the delicious Concord grape pie that’s only available once a year. Then there are autumn flavors like sand tarts, zucchini nut bread, Asian-inspired sesame almond crunch noodle salad, ham balls, Moravian sugar cake, raisin pie, pecan pie, bear claws with almonds and so much more.
It won’t be long before Zig’s celebrates fall in all its glory with the annual Fall Festival. Mark your calendar now for the four-day Fall Festival at Zig’s on Oct. 18 through 21, with samples of fall food, gift card drawings each day, live music on Friday evening, and children’s activities like cookie decorating and balloon creatures. The Fall Festival will feature the special fall meal for just $10 per person. You get a choice of tender beef brisket or pork barbecue with a dinner roll, baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce, a cookie and a drink.
Zig’s Café is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. They have scones, quiche, breakfast sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee, tea and more. For lunch, enjoy freshly made sandwiches, like turkey cheddar panini or pastrami on rye with coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin breads and sourdough boule. There’s an abundance of side dishes and hearty soups, like creamy New England chowder or tomato bisque.
Zig’s Bakery has all sorts of pretty little cupcakes, such as chocolate peanut butter and pumpkin, along with flourless chocolate cake, fruit pies, egg custard and cream puffs.
The beautifully renovated barn provides a unique setting with a sophisticated look that features stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. There are deli cases on one wall baked goods on the other, with sandwiches, salads and breakfast made to order.
Zig’s is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com and like Zig’s on Facebook. Contact www.brickgables.com for details on Brick Gables wedding, event and catering venue.taste-of-town-zigs-092017-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Get Computer Support from Hoffman Computer Associates in Lititz
No matter what your computer issues are, you can rely...
-
Savor the Flavors of Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
From crisp apples to pumpkins with autumn spice, Zig’s Bakery...
-
Honoring true heroes
POW/MIA service held in Lititz Springs Park The table was...
-
Forging Forward: Final meeting set for Thursday
Starting in March, Elizabeth Township, Lititz Borough, and Warwick Township...
-
Rothsville has its day
The polo field in Rothsville was bustling with activity on...
-
WEF continues its strong work for the students
A total of 45 teachers and their innovative educational programs...
-
Gate House fights drug abuse stigma
Jodi Holland and Scott Althouse are recovering addicts. They don’t...
-
Get Computer Support from Hoffman Computer Associates in Lititz
No matter what your computer issues are, you can...
-
Savor the Flavors of Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
From crisp apples to pumpkins with autumn spice, Zig’s...
-
Honoring true heroes
POW/MIA service held in Lititz Springs Park The table...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Linda DePatto says:
-
mhunnefield says: