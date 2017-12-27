Ring in the New Year at the Penguin Hotel
Advertisement
They say that the Penguin Hotel got its name because it was so cold that only penguins would want to hang out in the winter.
That’s not quite true. As it turns out the Penguin Hotel is the kind of place EVERYBODY loves. The historic 1880’s tavern is all dressed up with friendly white and black penguins that stand outside and welcome visitors with a sign that says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.”
In fact, you’ll find all of your friends at the Penguin Hotel on New Year’s Eve, when they ring in the New Year in style. The party runs all day, starting at 11 a.m. and welcoming 2018 until 1 a.m. with a celebration that features all of your favorite food and beverages.
New Year’s Eve is just the start of a great year at the Penguin. Beginning in January, the Penguin Hotel will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., so you won’t have to miss a single day without the Penguin. From Jan. 3 and on, the Penguin Hotel will be open seven days a week. (They are closed on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 1 and 2, to spend time with families.)
You can get ready for the New Year with Karaoke on Thursday and Saturday. Don’t miss live music with Dillweed on Friday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m.
At this relaxed, casual tavern, you feel as if you are hanging out with longtime buddies, even if it’s your first time at the Penguin. It’s a great time to check out the new winter menu, with heartwarming choices to keep you warm and cozy all winter long. Try the Smothered Chicken with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted cheese. Warm up with Bourbon Glazed Salmon or old-fashioned Fish & Chips with lager battered fried haddock and fresh cut fries.
There are daily specials too, that offer great taste at great savings. On Monday, they have a 1/2 pound of shrimp or a pound of clams on special. On Tuesday, it’s Taco Tuesday. Wednesday is Black Diamond Steak day with their famous marinated steak paired with fries Thursday its Wings. Friday is the best catch of the week, with the Penguin’s popular Baked Haddock. Get all the details on Facebook at Penguin Hotel, which has a link to the full menu on the website.
The Penguin Hotel is famous for its jumbo gourmet wings, available in dozens of flavors, like honey mustard, sweet Thai chili, Penguin hot and raspberry habanero. They also have a full line-up of great appetizers, like loaded Penguin Fries and Beef Nachos. There are also juicy burgers, Philly cheese steaks, Mount Airy steak salad, home-style chili and more.
Located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, the historic 1800’s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel. Starting in January, the Penguin Hotel hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To get to the Penguin Hotel, take Route 322 to Durlach Road, toward the village of Mt. Airy, just past the township building. To find out more, call 717-733-8142.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Ring in the New Year at the Penguin Hotel
They say that the Penguin Hotel got its name because...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Resolve to Plan for the New Year with a Financial Review
The New Year is almost here and it’s one of...
-
Ali Witman Consignment: In With the (Almost) New
For the New Year, it’s out with the old and...
-
Not your typical 88-year-old
Norma Rhoads rakes rings around the competition On a brisk...
-
Warwick role model
Olympic star inspires young athletes Abigail Hollowell was first in...
-
A Christmas miracle
Life changed quickly, just a week before Christmas, for an...
-
Knights survive in battle with Warwick
If Warwick coach Chris Christensen had the final minute of...
-
Ring in the New Year at the Penguin Hotel
They say that the Penguin Hotel got its name...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Resolve to Plan for the New Year with a Financial Review
The New Year is almost here and it’s one...
-
Ali Witman Consignment: In With the (Almost) New
For the New Year, it’s out with the old...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Anna Allshouse says:
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Lucy Ford Findlay says: