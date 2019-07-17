Refresh your Summer at Zig’s Bakery & Café at Brick Gables
Hot summer days call for refreshing cool beverages, tasty salads, and sweet summer treats. At Zig’s Bakery & Café at Brick Gables, you can cool off and enjoy the wonderful bounty of the season.
With the summer bounty of local fruits and vegetables like blueberries, blackberries, plums, cantaloupes, cherries, tomatoes, corn, beans, cucumbers, lettuces, peppers and more, Zig’s Bakery & Café has all your summer favorites.
There’s blueberry tapioca, black bean corn poblano, transparent applesauce, zucchini bread, tart cherry pie, black raspberry pie, blueberry scones, fruit tarts, mixed berry baked oatmeal, strawberry pie, and much more.
Refresh yourself with an icy cold summer drink, like iced tea, Italian soda or a berry smoothie. Cool off with a big glass of iced latte or cold brewed iced coffee. Wouldn’t a luscious fresh berry or mango smoothie taste great about now? Or chilled lemonade or a healthy kombucha beverage? Coffee lovers will love affogato, a wonderful dessert made with ice cream and deep, rich espresso.
For your summer picnics and cookouts, Zig’s has everything you need. A few made-from-scratch favorites include pork barbecue, red dill potato salad, classic potato salad, pasta salad, cole slaw, rye berry salad, four bean salad, Moroccan sweet potato salad, pepper cabbage, tuna salad, and fresh baked rolls.
Stop by for a relaxed lunch and enjoy the air-conditioning in the cool barn setting of Zig’s. There are wonderful soups like tomato bisque, sandwiches like turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye, and salads like chicken Caesar salad.
On sunny summer mornings, you’ll want to rise and shine at Zig’s, where you can start your day with breakfast sandwiches on Zig’s fresh baked bread, baked oatmeal with berries, homemade quiche and yogurt parfaits with granola and fresh fruit.
At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you always feel welcomed with friendly service at the bakery, deli and café. Breads take a starring role at Zig’s with fresh-baked breads like honey wheat, country white, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread and sourdough boule.
Zig’s Bakery & Café and Brick Gables have been lovingly restored by the Ziegler family to keep the rare exterior cutout brickwork and stone interior touches. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer day. Brick Gables is a special spot for wedding receptions, anniversary parties, birthday parties, showers and other events.
Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz. Hours are Monday – Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com or their Facebook page.taste-town071819_compressed
