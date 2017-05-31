- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Advertisement
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the Penguin Hotel Restaurant could be like a trip to the shore. It’s just like that when you stop by for the popular Seafood Bucket, available on Sundays.
What’s a Seafood Bucket, you ask? It’s like a New England clam bake in a bucket, with all your favorites, featuring a half-pound of crab legs, a half-pound of shrimp and a pound of clams, red bliss potatoes and corn on the cob in a flavorful garlic butter sauce, for $19.95.
Penguin Hotel is open seven days a week, starting at 11 a.m. and every day is special at the Penguin. Monday is the day for Burgers, like the tasty pizza burger or the black and bleu burger. There are six special burgers to choose from. Taco Tuesday has – you guessed it- tacos! Try one of the special tacos, like the baked haddock taco, salmon taco or chicken taco.
Wednesday is Steak Night (and day too) and the highlight is the tender Black Diamond Steak with fresh hand-cut French fries. Be sure to check out Thursday Wing Night, with a variety of tasty wings from mild to hot, including raspberry habanero, Thai peanut and Caribbean dry rub. Go Fish on Friday, with sea-worthy fish like baked haddock with hand-cut French fries.
A quick survey of a few Penguin regulars gave the baked haddock the thumbs up, along with the barbecued wings and the pizza burger and the steamed clams. One customer called the steamed clams the “Best in the World,” and he’s enjoyed clams just about everywhere.
The new summer menu has some lighter dishes that are just right for the season, with fresh produce and healthy ingredients. Try the grilled shrimp salad, that has grilled shrimp skewers over field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shaved Parmesan and croutons. There’s a great Cobb salad too, with grilled chicken, field greens, chopped egg, bacon, diced tomato, Cheddar Jack and cucumbers.
Bruschetta is a great way to savor the tomato harvest. Try the bruschetta appetizer with fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, balsamic and Parmesan on grilled focaccia bread. The chicken bruschetta is another way to enjoy this Italian classic with chicken, garden fresh tomatoes and shaved Parmesan. Wake up to the new Sunrise Burger, which is an eye-opening twist on a classic cheeseburger, with bacon and a fried egg on top in a toasted brioche bun.
When you arrive at the Penguin Hotel, you will notice a sign that says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.” Every day of the week, the Penguin has a full lineup of food, such as quesadillas, peel & eat shrimp, chicken tenders, Philly cheese steaks and Penguin fried chicken salad. Plans are underway for an outdoor deck. The upstairs dining room has been completely remodeled, and it offers a great spot for parties and gettogethers for up to 25 people.
The Penguin Hotel is located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, just past the Northern Lancaster County Police headquarters. The historic 1800s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel, retaining its charm with pressed tin ceilings, copper top bars, hardwood floors and dark maple chairs and tables that were handcrafted in Myerstown. The Penguin Hotel got its name back in the 1980s when Bill Hughes purchased the tavern in the middle of the cold, frosty winter. Hughes made the comment that “only penguins could live out here.” For reservations or to find out more, call 733-8142
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the Penguin...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll want...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Lititz Fireworks: Will this year’s show be the park’s grand finale?
Editor, Record Express, In 1846, Lititz resident Charles Getz put...
-
Residents react to downtown redevelopment plans
As expected, the Record Express’ exclusive on plans to repackage...
-
Robert M. Hess, 86, Korea vet, Rohrer’s Quarry retiree, outdoorsman, loved to joke and tell stories
Robert M. Hess, a 50-year resident of Lititz, passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says:
-
Sheri Garman says: