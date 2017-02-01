Home   >   Taste of the Town   >   New Holland Family Restaurant: Cooked Just for You

New Holland Family Restaurant

At New Holland Family Restaurant, you feel like you are at home, with Mom’s great cooking. More than that, the entire staff provides a warm, friendly atmosphere that makes you feel just like part of one big family.

“Our biggest asset is our staff. Some of our employees have been here since we opened,” says Gary Glick, who has owned New Holland Family Restaurant with his wife Ruth since 1998.

For Valentine’s Day, New Holland Family Restaurant will offer sweetheart specials for two, with entrees, a side, soup and salad bar, and a sweet dessert like something with chocolate. It’s a great way to celebrate a day of romance.

You can also enjoy all the local favorites like baked chicken pie filled with tender chicken and vegetables, then baked in a crust. The kitchen-made meatloaf with gravy and mashed potatoes. Then there is Pennsylvania German style pork and sauerkraut, or tender beef liver with sautéed onions and gravy, or homestyle chicken croquettes in a bed of mashed potatoes with gravy.

“I guess you would call it comfort food. It’s the kind of food we all grew up with,” says Gary, adding that one of the favorites is the roast turkey dinner special, with hand roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, filling and cranberry sauce.

Each day there are specials, which might include a grilled chicken strip wrap with soup, a Reuben sandwich, broiled Parmesan crusted tilapia, charbroiled flat iron steak, barbecued meat loaf, baked lasagna, breaded veal cutlet or broiled smoked pork chops.

Platters include the huge grilled ham steak with pineapple, fresh roast beef with filling and gravy, broiled chicken breast filet, broiled crab cakes, broiled fresh haddock and the mixed seafood platter. There are also sandwiches, wraps, clubs, melts, cheese steaks and burgers.

You’ll love the all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar, with a choice of soup, which might be chicken corn, chili, creamy tomato or seafood chowder.

Pick out your own salad ingredients for a custom salad with your favorite lettuces, toppings and dressing. It’s very popular for quick, on-the-go lunches.

New Holland Family Restaurant’s breakfast menu is a great way to start the day, served from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 noon on Saturdays. There are homestyle combos, like hot cakes and bacon or poached eggs and ham. Try the creamed dried beef on toast, flat iron steak with eggs, Belgian waffles, French toast with bacon, sausage or scrapple, omelettes with a variety of fillings, dried beef casserole, the Ultimate breakfast with eggs, silver dollar pancakes, bacon and sausage, or the grilled sticky bun.

There is a senior discount of 10 percent for 65+ and the desserts included freshly baked pies and cakes. Located at 624 West Main Street, New Holland, hours are Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed on Sunday. The entire menu is available to take-out. To find out more, call 355-2600 or check the website at www.newhollandfamily.com.

 

