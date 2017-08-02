- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema? You’re just steps away from great all-American fare at Mick’s All American Pub. It’s so close, it’s got showside seats in the same building as the IMAX theatre.
Needless to say, Mick’s is the perfect spot to get food and drinks before or after the movies, whether you are checking out “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Dunkirk,” “The Big Sick” or any other movie this summer. But you don’t have to be heading to the movies, to enjoy pub fare at Mick’s. It’s a great destination, all on its own, for hits like burgers, salads, pizza, sandwiches and wings.
Owner and namesake Mick Owens wanted to create a warm, friendly environment with food that everyone likes. There’s nothing pretentious about it. Mick’s is down-to-earth and the portions are huge. So is the menu. It’s got just about everything on it that you can imagine— and then some.
The staff greets you with a big smile and makes you feel right at home. They’ll give you ideas on summer specials that are made with fresh, local produce. There’s the Pan-Seared Tuna Salad with seared rare tuna and sweet chili over rice slaw with Cusabi dressing.
Other summery specials include the Mussels and Lobster simmered in white wine and garlic, the Tuna Tacos with Sriracha coleslaw, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Caprese Salad and a classic New England-style Lobster Roll. Add a summer beer shandy or peach sangria for summery refreshment.
There’s something happening at Mick’s every day of the week, with food and drink specials like Monday’s burger and fries, Tuesday’s pizza, Wednesday’s wings, Thursday’s tacos and nachos, Friday’s and Saturday’s appetizer deals, and Sunday’s half back ribs with fries.
Mick’s is bright and airy, with lots of elbow room. You can sit at the bar, hightop tables or in booths. Bring all your friends and family.
There is something for every taste and appetite. A few appetizer favorites include the baked crab dip, crab pretzel, beer battered shrimp and piled-high nacho platter. The wings are award winners, with lots of juicy meat and a choice of 13 sauces from mild to suicide, plus Amber and Charlie, named for customers and staff creations.
Salads are served in giant bowls and packed with hearty ingredients, like the Taco Salad in a tortilla bowl, Spinach Cobb Salad or the Teriyaki Steak Salad. There are soups like French onion and chili.
As for sandwiches, everyone loves the Angus burgers, Sliders combo, French Dip, Maryland crabcake sliders, cheesesteaks and much more. Looking for full entrees with all the trimmings? How about Fish ’n Chips, Crab Mac ’n Cheese, Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf, Slow-Cooked Ribs or Fajitas with chicken, steak, or shrimp?
Then there is the pizza, that tastes just like the boardwalk pizza you love. They also have strombolis like the Cuban Boli and the Buffalo Chicken Boli. There’s a menu for kids and senior discounts too.
The Lititz location at the IMAX theatre is one of three Mick’s All American Pub locations. There is also a Mick’s at Mount Joy’s Donegal Square shopping center at 2201 Strickler Road, and the Lancaster location is moving from Columbia Avenue to the new retail center at Willow Valley. For details, check the website at www.micksallamericanpub.com or like the Facebook page for specials and updates.taste-of-town-080217-compressed
