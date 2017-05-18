The Log Cabin Presents Sunday Brunch with all your Favorites

Advertisement

What could be more delightful than Sunday Brunch in the peaceful wooded setting of The Log Cabin restaurant?

You can dine on all your favorites with a menu that includes French onion soup, lobster bisque, jumbo shrimp cocktail, jumbo crabmeat with avocado, oysters East Coast or oysters West Coast. And that’s just the appetizers.

How does a shared plate of Martin’s Applewood Amish smoked bacon or Red Bliss home fries sound? How about a local ham steak with ground grits or a smoked salmon three-egg omelet? Maybe something unique like crisp farm raised duck breast, a buttermilk biscuit with lobster gravy or beef short ribs Benedict over a bleu cheese waffle?

Bet you’re hungry for Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin. So head over this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a feast that is sure to put the sunshine into your Sunday, and all week after that. Since The Log Cabin reopened in March to rave reviews, everyone has been thrilled that the special spot in the Lehoy Forest is back. It’s a quiet, serene hideaway that even has the added magic of a covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge.”

For generations, The Log Cabin has been the setting for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining. It’s not easy to be all things to all people, but The Log Cabin manages to do just that, with its enchantment that is both elegant and relaxed.

Chef Steve Painter keeps it fresh and innovative with steak classics that have an extra twist, like tenderloin filet, New York strip steak, double cut lamb chops, veal rack chops and smoked pork porterhouse. Seafood lovers savor the famous house made crab cakes, salmon steamed with aromatic vegetables and citrus and barramundi fish with lump crab fondue. House specialties like marinated fried chicken, Pennsylvania farm-raised duck l’orange and hearty meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes add comfort food appeal.

The spacious horseshoe-shaped bar is back, with a tavern menu. Adam Hall is the general manager and a wine expert who can guide you to the perfect selection. Joey Bragg knows his beers and mixologist Jason Graybill conjures cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar and Penicillin- many with a Prohibition era theme in keeping with The Log Cabin’s heritage as a 1920s speakeasy.

Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also outdoor patio dining. For reservations, call (717) 626-9999. Be sure to check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.

Download (PDF, 2.3MB)