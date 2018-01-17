Let the Good Times Roll at Fiorentino’s
As they say in New Orleans, it’s time to “Laissez les bon temps rouler.” That’s French for “Let the Good Times Roll.”
If you want to get into the spirit of Mardi Gras, you don’t have to fly all the way to New Orleans. But you do have to go to the airport, Lancaster Airport, that is. That’s where you will find the great Mardi Gras celebration at Fiorentino’s at the airport.
From February 1st – 13th, Fiorentino’s will be decorated for the biggest party in the U.S. with masks, beads and lots of purple, green and gold. You’ll find all sorts of food and beverage specials inspired by the French Quarter. You’ll even get free beads with your Mardi Gras food and drink.
Start off with a Hurricane, the famous drink in a tall glass with two kinds of rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and Grenadine. Maybe a classic Pimm’s Cup is more your style, with Pimm’s No. 1 liqueur, lemon lime soda, lime and a cucumber garnish. The fruity Dixieland has citron vodka, banana liqueur, pineapple juice and cranberry juice, while the not-so-sweet Sazerac blends Bulleit rye, Herbsaint Liqueur D’Anis, bitters and lemon peel.
The chef is getting his blues on with New Orleans-inspired meals like Seafood Jambalaya with catfish, shrimp, andouille sausage, okra, peppers, celery, onions in a Creole clam sauce over brown rice. Steak Grillades are a Creole take on steak with potato cakes and jambalaya sauce. Zydeco Catfish serves up fried catfish with brown rice and jambalaya sauce. Then there is the N’Awlins Pasta with andouille sausage and chicken in a Dijon cream sauce with peppers, onions and raisins.
Not only can you find fun seasonal specials at Fiorentino’s, but the everyday specials are pretty great too. Weekly specials offer a variety of drink and food options Sunday through Saturday. On Sunday, get $4 Bloody Marys and iPie BOGO 1/2 off. Monday, it’s $2.50 Miller Lite pints and $5 pepperoni pizza. Tuesday, stop in for $3 Sam Adams pints and $5 select appetizers. Wednesday is the day for $5 L.I.T.s and $5 Pasta Menu choices like Chicken Parmesan or Spaghetti and Meatballs. Thursday the specials are $4 Captain & Cokes and $5 cheese pizza. On Friday, there are $5 Orange Crushes and on Saturday, it’s $5 Cosmos.
Some places have happy hour, but Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy specials on well drinks Lite drafts and craft beers. Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the $5.99 lunch specials with choices like the Meatball Caesar Salad, Fish & Chips or Pepperoni iPie.
Be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinemas and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub. It’s the perfect place to stop by after seeing the latest movies and IMAX films. With Valentine’s Day coming up, dinner and a movie is the perfect date night.
Fiorentino’s has a wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing at Lancaster Airport. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 569-6732, check the website at fiorentinos.com, or the Facebook page.taste-of-town-fiorentinos-011718-compressed
-
