K-ville Hotel & Tavern Welcomes the New Year
For more than two years, the K-ville Hotel & Tavern in Kleinfeltersville has been back and better than ever, offering a setting for people to enjoy with family and friends.
Following a devastating fire in 2015, the K-ville was completely rebuilt. It’s now a one-story restaurant painted a fresh, clean white with a wide open dining area, horseshoe-shaped bar and easy accessibility with a ramp. The deck was rebuilt and now offers a lovely view of the surrounding countryside that borders the Middle Creek Wildlife area.
Even though the K-ville doesn’t look the sane as the original three-story historic tavern, there are many elements that pay tribute to its heritage as a crossroads inn and tavern in Kleinfeltersville. Its history begins in the mid-1800s as a structure built with local brick. By 1884, an extension was added and then in the early 1900s, a third story with a mansard roof was added. It served as a hotel for cigar and brick factory workers, as well as travelers between Reading, Lancaster and Harrisburg.
Rumor has it that the historic K-ville Hotel & Tavern was once a stop for presidential candidates, Grover Cleveland and Adlai Stevenson. The new building displays several artifacts from its past that were rescued by the firefighters who bravely fought the fire. In the front lobby there are old photos and items from the old building. There are two side porch gathering rooms featuring wood that was salvaged from the old building.
Owner, Curtis Hollinger, will be forever grateful to the first responders from the fire companies and other emergency personnel who went above and beyond. He also wants to thank all of the K-ville’s devoted customers who waited patiently for the K-ville to be rebuilt.
No wonder K-ville fans are so loyal. The wide open dining area looks out on the deck, with lots of natural light. The welcoming bar area makes everyone feel at home, and the staff is always warm and friendly. There are weekly specials with soups, appetizers, entrees and sandwiches. Monday is Swing Night with peel & eat shrimp and wings. Tuesday is Cheesesteak Night, Wednesday is Build-A-Burger Night, and Thursday is Quesadilla Night. There is live music on weekends and Fridays offer Martini specials.
The huge menu features homemade Maryland broiled lump crab cakes, Black Diamond sirloin steak, jumbo wings and beer battered fish & chips basket, the hot beef sandwich with gravy on Texas toast, and the super-sized K-ville Salad with a choice of Black Diamond steak or grilled chicken breast.
Located at 2647 Heidelberg Avenue in Kleinfeltersville, the K-ville opens Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m., and Sunday at 12 noon. Be sure to check out the Facebook page for specials and updates. To find out more, call 717-949-8413.
