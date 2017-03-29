Just What You Have Been Waiting For: The Log Cabin Reopens

Few places could have such a storied tradition as The Log Cabin restaurant. Tucked away in the Lehoy Forest, it even has a covered bridge.

For generations, this wonderful spot has been the setting for romantic dinners, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining. It’s not easy to be all things to all people, but The Log Cabin manages to do just that, with its enchantment that is both elegant and relaxed.

Now The Log Cabin is back after a fivemonth hiatus to freshen up and renew its commitment to treating every customer like royalty in a down-to-earth kind of way. Chef Steve Painter, has honed his culinary talents at Bent Creek Country Club and Lancaster Country Club and recognizes The Log Cabin’s claim to fame as a steak house. So never fear, meat-eaters, the Log Cabin still has the best tenderloin filet, New York strip steak, double cut lamb chops, veal rack chops and smoked pork porterhouse.

For seafood lovers, there is the famous house made crab cakes, salmon steamed with aromatic vegetables and citrus, barramundi fish with lump crab fondue and shrimp and calamari fresca.

The house specialties offer a delightful comfort food touch, with choices like marinated fried chicken, Pennsylvania farm-raised duck a l’orange and hearty meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes. And yes, there is a burger; the amazing Cabin Burger; with Applewood smoked bacon and Roquefort cheese.

One of the things people have always loved is that The Log Cabin prepares food with the finest ingredients and not a lot of fussy sauces to hide the flavor. Fresh herbs, citrus and vegetables add the zing. The raw bar with oysters, shrimp and crab is a highlight at The Log Cabin, along with starters like lobster bisque, lobster tacos and French onion soup. Salads are fresh and fun, like arugula with berries and goat cheese or The Log Cabin wedge salad with iceberg, local applewood bacon and a cute “lobster mitt” claw.

There is a great tavern menu, and the big comfy horseshoe shaped bar is back, making it the en vogue spot to hang out with friends. Adam Hall is the general manager and a wine expert who can guide you to the perfect selection. Joey Bragg knows his beers and mixologist Jason Graybill conjures cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar and Penicillin–many with a Prohibition era theme. After all, The Log Cabin was once a 1920s speakeasy hidden in the woods. Its history dates back to the early 1900s when it was built with locally harvested logs, still retaining that beguiling Log Cabin magic.

Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For reservations, call (717) 626-9999. Be sure to check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.

