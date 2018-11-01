It’s the Season of Thanks at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
As the holiday season draws closer, it’s the time of the year when we give thanks for friends and family. At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there are many reasons to give thanks.
At Gus’s, the accent is on “family,” and your family is always welcomed by Gus’s family, including Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. They have a knack for sharing all their favorite family recipes and greeting you with a warm hello. It seems like everyone who works at Gus’s and their customers are part of the same family.
You might notice that Gus’s has undergone a facelift. There is a brand new refreshed exterior look, along with an expanded foyer with more seating for guests. Everything seems brighter and sunnier, with lots of natural light.
Fall offers all your favorite harvest favorites, like pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake, apple pie, and mincemeat pie. With Thanksgiving just weeks away, be sure to order a delicious dessert for your family gathering. Gus’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so everyone can celebrate with their families. But they will be open the next day, as you get started on holiday shopping and seasonal preparations.
Start the day with breakfast at Gus’s, featuring pumpkin bread French toast, stuffed cream cheese French toast with berries, baked oatmeal, praline pecan French toast, multigrain hotcakes with maple syrup, steak and eggs, creamed chipped beef on toast, and meat lovers omelet with bacon, ham, sausage, pork roll, and cheese. Breakfast is served all day, so you can enjoy it in the morning, afternoon or evening.
In case you have a craving for a classic turkey dinner with all the trimmings, Gus’s has that on the menu every day, complete with filling, mashed potatoes, vegetables and gravy. There are lots of other heartwarming selections, like chili, baked tomato bisque, rustic penne pasta, and hot roast beef sandwiches. There are some two dozen daily specials, and each day of the week has something just for you. On Monday, you might choose chicken and waffles. On Tuesday, perhaps you’ll want the beef tips with buttered noodles or the stuffed cabbage rolls. On Wednesday, the popular chicken pot pie is on the menu, while Thursday is baked chicken pie in crust. Friday offers baked macaroni and cheese, with baked shepherd’s pie on Saturday and baked stuffed chicken breast on Sunday. And there’s much more!
Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant is located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, with hours on Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. You’ll want to get gift certificates for holiday gifts everyone will love. If you have a larger party, be sure to call ahead. To find out more, call 717-738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.taste-town-gus-103118-compressed
