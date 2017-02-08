- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
The Hill: From Mexican Tequilas to the Luck o’ the Irish
Who would think that a friendly spot in Ephrata would take you around the world from tequilas from Mexico to Irish food and drink specials for St. Patrick’s Day.
That place, of course, is The Hill, where you will find smooth sippin’ tequilas, weeklong entertainment like Monday Trivia and Tuesday karaoke, and lots of good friends. Relaxed and casual, The Hill makes you feel at home, whether that means savoring the flavors of fine tequilas, waking up to an Irish breakfast or celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart.
You won’t want to miss the Love Feast for Two at The Hill, which includes an appetizer to share, two six-ounce filet mignons, two six-ounce lobster tails, two tasty sides and two sweet desserts for an extra-special price.
At The Hill, there are beers on tap, bottled beers, wines and cocktails, along with Happy Hour each weekday from 4 to 6 p.m. The newly expanded 12-spout tap system offers four more beer choices, including a rotating cider tap and a rotating craft beer tap. The Hill is widely known as THE place for tequila. These are premium tequilas, which are quite different from what you might be thinking of when it comes to tequila. As owner Jon Speros points out, fine tequilas are much like fine scotch, made for sippin’ and savoring. You can get a tequila flight, with samplers of tequilas specially chosen for your tastes.
“Some are smooth, others might be aged in oak barrels for richness,” he explains, eager to share his tequila expertise with you with a wide selection of super premium tequilas that introduce you to the best tequilas.
There’s big news in food at The Hill too, with a brand new, expanded menu coming up in just a few weeks, offering a variety of new options, like the amazing mac & cheese skillets that are cooked to order in sizzling skillets and delivered to your table all hot and cheesy. A few new skillets include the chili mac & cheese with The Hill’s famous chili baked with mac & cheese, the All-American skillet with bacon, Angus beef burger, American cheese and beef gravy, or the Santa Fe with blackened tilapia and black bean corn salsa.
To make way for all the new choices, like new pizzas, salads and burgers, they had to take a few things off the menu, but never fear. Favorites like the everpopular Thai noodle bowl and mush burger are still at The Hill. Be sure to mark your calendar for March 17 and St. Patrick’s Day. The party starts at 7 a.m. with an Irish breakfast and goes on with food and drink specials all day and evening.
The Hill is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m. They are closed on Sunday, allowing for special events to be scheduled at The Hill on Sundays, so call today to plan your gettogether. To find out more about The Hill, call 733-6331 or check the website at www.htopinn.com.
