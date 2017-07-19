- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden flavors and a fun-loving crowd, The Hill is sure to be your favorite summer place.
The airy deck is perfect for enjoying a warm summer breeze, as you catch up with friends and enjoy a refreshing cocktail, like a classic Margarita or a craft brew. No wonder it’s so much fun to hang out at the deck at The Hill. You can enjoy al fresco dining with an icy cold beer, a summery cocktail, a glass of wine or fi ne spirits like whiskey or bourbon. Everyone loves the great appetizers, burgers, salads, sandwiches and entrees that put the accent on flavor.
The fresh flavors of summer include the Buffalo chicken salad that comes in an oversized terra cotta bowl with spicy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onion, celery sticks and crumbled Bleu cheese over chilled iceberg lettuce. Other summer dishes are the Thai noodle bowl with rice noodles, Thai peanut sauce, shredded lettuce, carrots, celery, peanuts, bean sprouts and Thai basil, or the seafaring cod po’boy with cod fish, cole slaw, tartar sauce and Swiss on a hoagie roll.
Salads are always a hit, like the blackened chicken salad in a taco bowl with jalapeños, black bean corn salsa, guacamole and cheddar jack cheese, the classic Greek salad with Kalamata olives, pepperancini, and feta, or the crunchy Ahi tuna salad with bean sprouts and chow mein noodles.
The flavors of The Hill are more fun than ever, including pork tacos with Spanish rice and guacamole, the Spanish rice bowl with sour cream and cilantro, Mr. Tran’s Famous Vietnamese spring rolls, the hearty Mush burger smothered with mushrooms and cheese, the crab cake sandwich and homemade deep-dish Chicago-style pizzas.
When you’re sitting outside on the deck, there is no better place to enjoy a delicious Margarita made with tequila. Choose a classic Margarita in refreshing lime, or something sweeter like strawberry or other tropical flavors. Tequila is a specialty at The Hill, where they are famous for their premium tequilas.
“Fine tequilas are made for sipping and savoring. Some are smooth, others might be aged in oak barrels for richness” says owner Jon Speros, who notes that at The Hill, the wide selection of super premium tequilas introduces you to the best tequilas, as well as a selection of fi ne scotches, whiskeys and bourbons too. There is a 12-spout tap system to offer lots of beer choices, including a rotating craft beer tap.
There is always something fun happening at The Hill, like Monday Trivia Night at 9:30 p.m. that goes perfectly with tasty wings in a variety of flavors such as honey mustard, Thai peanut and Crazy Hot. Check out the weekly themes at The Hill’s Facebook page so you get a leg-up on being a winner. Then there is karaoke on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. when you can show off your singing talents or just listen.
Hours at The Hill are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m., and closed on Sunday. To find out more or to schedule a special event, call 733-6331. Be sure to check the website at www.htopinn.com.
-
