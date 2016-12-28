Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Wishes You a Happy New Year

At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, everyone wishes you a Happy and Healthy New Year.

The family of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant includes Gus Kourgelis, along with his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. The Kourgelis family has its original Gus’s in Mount Joy and opened its Ephrata location to rave reviews.

Gus’s Keystone is located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road. Right away you notice the family feeling at Gus’s. Everyone gets a warm welcome and they are happy to say hi to the family when they come in for great breakfasts, tasty lunch and hearty dinners.

For New Year’s Eve, Gus’s will be open from 6 am. to 8 p.m. You can enjoy a variety of festive foods, like lobster tail, surf and turf, prime rib, crab cakes, salmon Oscar with asparagus and more, along with regular menu choices.

Then on New Year’s Day, welcome 2017 with the ever-popular Pork and Sauerkraut, served with real mashed potatoes. What better way to join your family with the traditional Lancaster County dinner that is said to bring good luck for the New Year. Of course, you might prefer one of the other favorites like crispy broasted chicken, breaded pork chops, chicken Marsala, liver with onions, baked lasagna or the broiled seafood platter with crab cakes, haddock, dry sea scallops and shrimp.

On these chilly winter days, warm soup always hits the spot and Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant knows how to make great soup. There are special soups each day, and the rotating favorites include the crock of tomato bisque with melted cheese and croutons, the exotic mushroom soup and the classic snapper soup with a touch of sherry.

There are also wonderful Greek specialties you will want to try, like spanokopita, the gyro sandwich, Greek salad, pastitsio, avgolemono chicken lemon soup, pork souvlaki and baklava pastry with phyllo dough, honey and nuts. Often they are served as specials, so be sure to ask about dishes like pastitsio, which is like a Greek version of lasagna with a creamy white sauce and lots of cheese and meat.

Breakfast at Gus’s is a great way to start the day, with choices like Belgian waffles with fruit topping and whipped cream or the Keystone omelet with ham, sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheese. There is even a breakfast-all-day menu for those who want pancakes, French toast, omelets and eggs for lunch or dinner.

Lunch specials are great for busy customers, and change daily, with all sorts of soup, sandwich and salad options.

Visit Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant at 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata. Hours are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.

