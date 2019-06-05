Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: The Season of Strawberries and Seafood

It’s the season of fresh strawberries and fresh seafood at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant, where you can savor all your pre-summer favorites like strawberry pie and seafood platters.

Now that strawberries are in season, Gus’s has berries for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

A few of the breakfast treats include stuffed French toast with berries and bananas; the yogurt parfait with layers of Greek yogurt, granola, strawberries and blueberries; baked oatmeal with a variety of fresh fruit and berries and waffles with your choice of fresh fruit, like strawberries and blueberries.

For lunch and dinner, the garden-fresh salads make a healthy meal, like the fresh strawberry salad with berries, pecans, craisins and Asiago cheese; the grilled chicken and berry salad, and the California chicken Cobb salad with hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese and bacon. More salad choices include the baby spinach salad, Greek salad, taco salad, Buffalo Chicken salad, and Caribbean Cajun chicken bowl.

It’s only available for a short time, so hurry in for Gus’s famous fresh strawberry pie. The baked crust is loaded with fresh strawberries and topped with whipped cream. It’s so simple and so delicious.

As for seafood, Gus’s Keystone has a bounty of fresh catches, like mahi mahi, grouper, jumbo lump crab cakes, crab cake sandwiches, dry sea scallops, salmon cakes, and all sorts of platters with a section of seafood. Sample the Broiled Combination Seafood Platter with haddock, stuffed shrimp with lump crabmeat, sea scallops, seafood au gratin and a crab cake. The Deep Fried Seafood Platter with crab cake, salmon cake, scallops, shrimp, oyster and haddock, or the Captain’s Seafood Platter has all your favorites, like broiled scallops, salmon cakes, crab cakes, fish, and lobster.

Remember to plan your family get-togethers for Graduation and Father’s Day. If you have a large group, reservations are always a good idea so you won’t have a long wait. A few special occasion favorites include the prime rib, seafood platter, New York strip steak, and broasted chicken.

The menu at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant has lots of great choices, like the triple decker club sandwich, tenderloin tip sandwich, cheesesteak, bistro burger, Greek gyro, and salmon cake sandwich. There are weekly specials too, so there is always something new to try.

Gus’s is the place for family, and whenever you stop in, there is almost always a member of the family, whether it’s Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), or son-in-law Dino Papazekos, there to welcome you.

Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. To find out more, call 717-738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.