Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Gets a Facelift for Fall

You might have noticed that Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata is undergoing exterior renovations. It’s a facelift that will give Gus’s a whole new facelift with an expanded foyer with more seating and a bright, new exterior look.

Don’t worry though, Gus’s will not be closed during renovations. Just come through the temporary entrance to the right of the doorway. It won’t be long until Gus’s will be welcoming you with its fresh new appearance. They hope to have work completed by early October. In the meantime, be sure to stop by to check out the progress.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant is always the place for breakfast, lunch and dinner with daily specials and menu selections. Try the new lunch specials like the black bean veggie burger, the tender pastrami sandwich and the homegrown tomato stuffed with your choice of chicken salad or tuna salad. Baked corn pie is still available, so get it while you can. Desserts include apple dumplings and light-as-air angel food cake.

Fall will be here very soon, and that means it will be time for all your autumn harvest favorites like pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake, apple pie, pork BBQ, baby back ribs, rustic penne, chili, and oysters. It’s also the time for hearty entrees like charbroiled steak or grilled salmon.

For breakfast, fall flavors include pumpkin pancakes and pumpkin bread French toast. There are other tasty breakfast choices that seem perfect when there is a nip in the air, like praline pecan French toast, multigrain hotcakes with maple syrup, steak and eggs, creamed chipped beef on toast, and meat lovers omelet with bacon, ham, sausage, pork roll, and cheese. Breakfast is served all day so you can enjoy it in the morning, afternoon or evening.

Each day at Gus’s there are 27 different specials that range from comfort food favorites like chicken and waffles and pork and sauerkraut to seafood and pasta specials. That’s right. There are 27 items in addition to the regular menu. And that’s pretty huge already.

Gus’s is the family place, and whenever you and your family come to Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you always feel welcome by Gus’s family. That includes Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos.

Gus’s is located right across from K-Mart at 3687 Rothsville Road. Hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. To find out more, call 717-738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.