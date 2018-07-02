Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Freedom of Choice
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you can get just about anything you want, whether it’s breakfast in the middle of the afternoon or a fresh-from-the-sea platter of all your favorites.
You can enjoy one of the popular specialties at Gus’s, like their famous crab cakes. Choose from a crab cake sandwich, or a crab cake platter, or a seafood platter. The Broiled Combination Seafood Platter has haddock, stuffed shrimp with lump crabmeat, sea scallops, seafood au gratin and a crab cake, while the Deep Fried Seafood Platter has crab cake, salmon cake, scallops, shrimp, oyster and haddock. Then there is the just-reeled-in Captain’s Seafood Platter with broiled scallops, salmon cakes, crab cakes, fish, and lobster. Crab cake-lovers come from two schools.
Lump crab cakes are made with sweet lump crabmeat, while claw crab cakes are made with flavorful claw crabmeat. Take your pick!
Summer is the time for all sorts of seafood. You can pretend you are at the beach and stay close to home. Gus’s fresh seafood is flown in from the sea, so that you can savor fresh catches like grouper, tuna steak, swordfish steak, monkfish, and oysters, prepared just the way you like, from fresh fried to oyster stew.
The summer harvest is in and local corn is indeed knee-high by the 4th of July— maybe even higher. It’s the perfect time to indulge in the Pennsylvania Dutch favorite, baked corn pie. Sweet corn is baked up in tender pie crust for a wonderful summer treat.
There are lots of garden-fresh salads at Gus’s that put a new twist on summer dining. For lunch and dinner, try the Fresh Strawberry salad with berries, pecans, craisins and Asiago cheese, or California Chicken Cobb salad with hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and bacon. More salad choices include the Baby Spinach salad, taco salad, Buffalo Chicken salad and Caribbean Cajun chicken bowl. The Greek salad has olives, feta and tomatoes. Make it extra special, by ordering the gyro sandwich with a Greek salad on the side.
Gus’s has weekly specials that include soups, sandwiches, salads, platters and much more. Have your own little picnic with Gus’s popular broasted chicken that goes perfectly with a side salad or macaroni salad. The gourmet chicken salad is a seasonal favorite, made with tender chicken, apples, craisins, celery and walnuts.
You can have it in a sandwich or on a bed of lettuce.
Don’t forget dessert! There are wonderful fruit pies, like cherry pie, apple pie and blueberry pie. Try something new like the multi-layered Smith Island cake, which hails from the Chesapeake Bay area, and features layers of buttery golden cake with rich fudge frosting. It’s so good, it’s been named as the official dessert of Maryland.
Gus’s is located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. To find out more, call 717-738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.taste-town-070518-compressed
