Fiorentino’s: The Place for Great Food and Fun

By on January 25, 2017

taste-of-town-012517Whether you have a special date with  your Valentine, or you want to have  a great time with friends and family,  you’ll want to fly over to Fiorentino’s at  Lancaster Airport.

There is always something going on  at Fiorentino’s, whether it’s after-work  Happy Hour, weekend live music, heartwarming  winter fare, hearty beers,  well-crafted cocktails or after-themovies  relaxation to discuss the latest  blockbusters. The bar is being expanded  to be even bigger and better.

Don’t miss the great After 4 specials  like ‘Roni Pizza on Monday, Nachos on  Tuesday, Lite Pasta on Wednesday and  Cheese Pizza on Thursday. They are just  $5 after 4 p.m. in the barroom. Be sure  to try the Sunday BOGO iPie special  with your second iPie pizza half price.

Golden Globe movie winners were  just announced, which means that the  Oscars are not far behind. Check out  some of the top contenders, like “La La  Land” and “Hidden Figures” at Penn  Cinemas. Then head over to Fiorentino’s  for after-the-movie fun. When you stop  at Fiorentino’s after the movies, show  your movie stub and you get 10% off  your check for soup, salads, sandwiches,  lunch or dinner. Now, that’s a hit!

The menu has lots of hearty choices  that seem just right for chilly weather,  like the gorgonzola burger, the wild  mushroom risotto, muffuletta pizza  with Italian meats and olive tapenade,  baked cod Parmesan, calamari, apricot  and bacon pizza and the Terra Del  Basco pizza with bacon, mushrooms,  caramelized onions and red peppers.

Some places have happy hour, but  Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from  4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You  have two chances to enjoy specials on  $4 wine, $4 Lite drafts, well drinks for  $2.50, and $1 off craft and draft beers.  Each day of the week, there is a different  drink special that you can enjoy. There  are also $5 pasta menu specials on  Wednesday nights, plus $5.99 lunch  menu choices.

You and your sweetheart can enjoy an  array of beers, mixed well drinks and  special Valentine’s cocktails. You can  also order from the regular menu, which  has a variety of dishes for every taste.  Sweetheart Specials start Feb. 1 through  Feb. 14. Then on Feb. 15 the Mardi Gras  specials start.

At Fiorentino’s, the menu offers a  range of tasty soups, salads, pizzas,  sandwiches, a la carte lighter entrees  and full dinners. You can order carryout  catering for your family, friends or  office events. Fiorentino’s can cater your  special events for carry-out ease, or you  can schedule your event at Fiorentino’s,  with a great menu selection. It’s just  what you need to make event planning  easy and fun.

It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s,  at the wide open bar and dining area,  with comfortable seating and a great  view of airplanes taking off and landing.  Located at the Lancaster Airport, no  other restaurant has the expansive view  of the runway.

To make reservations or to get more  information, call today at 717-569-6732,  or check the website at fiorentinos.com.

