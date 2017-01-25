- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Fiorentino’s: The Place for Great Food and Fun
Whether you have a special date with your Valentine, or you want to have a great time with friends and family, you’ll want to fly over to Fiorentino’s at Lancaster Airport.
There is always something going on at Fiorentino’s, whether it’s after-work Happy Hour, weekend live music, heartwarming winter fare, hearty beers, well-crafted cocktails or after-themovies relaxation to discuss the latest blockbusters. The bar is being expanded to be even bigger and better.
Don’t miss the great After 4 specials like ‘Roni Pizza on Monday, Nachos on Tuesday, Lite Pasta on Wednesday and Cheese Pizza on Thursday. They are just $5 after 4 p.m. in the barroom. Be sure to try the Sunday BOGO iPie special with your second iPie pizza half price.
Golden Globe movie winners were just announced, which means that the Oscars are not far behind. Check out some of the top contenders, like “La La Land” and “Hidden Figures” at Penn Cinemas. Then head over to Fiorentino’s for after-the-movie fun. When you stop at Fiorentino’s after the movies, show your movie stub and you get 10% off your check for soup, salads, sandwiches, lunch or dinner. Now, that’s a hit!
The menu has lots of hearty choices that seem just right for chilly weather, like the gorgonzola burger, the wild mushroom risotto, muffuletta pizza with Italian meats and olive tapenade, baked cod Parmesan, calamari, apricot and bacon pizza and the Terra Del Basco pizza with bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onions and red peppers.
Some places have happy hour, but Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy specials on $4 wine, $4 Lite drafts, well drinks for $2.50, and $1 off craft and draft beers. Each day of the week, there is a different drink special that you can enjoy. There are also $5 pasta menu specials on Wednesday nights, plus $5.99 lunch menu choices.
You and your sweetheart can enjoy an array of beers, mixed well drinks and special Valentine’s cocktails. You can also order from the regular menu, which has a variety of dishes for every taste. Sweetheart Specials start Feb. 1 through Feb. 14. Then on Feb. 15 the Mardi Gras specials start.
At Fiorentino’s, the menu offers a range of tasty soups, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, a la carte lighter entrees and full dinners. You can order carryout catering for your family, friends or office events. Fiorentino’s can cater your special events for carry-out ease, or you can schedule your event at Fiorentino’s, with a great menu selection. It’s just what you need to make event planning easy and fun.
It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s, at the wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing. Located at the Lancaster Airport, no other restaurant has the expansive view of the runway.
To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.
