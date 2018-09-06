Fiorentino’s Celebrates 20 Years of Great Food and Fun
It was 20 years ago, in 1998, when Fiorentino’s first opened at Lancaster Airport. Since then, it’s become a favorite spot for great food, great beverages and great times with friends and family.
You can join the 20th Anniversary celebration this September with Dinner for Two specials every Monday through Thursday at just $19.98— get it?— that offers a shared appetizer for two, choice of two lite menu items and a shared cannoli dessert. What a great deal!
Shared appetizers include bruschetta, mozzarella sticks, eggplant fries, fried pickles and more. Lite menu items include Caesar salad with chicken, chicken and broccoli Alfredo, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, linguini with clam sauce, cheese iPie and much more.
It’s their way of thanking all the people who have helped them chase their dreams for the past 20 years as they express their gratitude to customers, staff and business partners. There will also be live music on weekends and free giveaways to mark the occasion.
As Fall draws closer, you’ll want to head over to Fiorentino’s to enjoy the wonderful outdoor Flight Deck with a great view of the runway. September’s music lineup includes Memory Lapse, Shea Quinn & Len Lechene, My Little Tony, On Stride, Love Haters, Sonic Tonic, Easily Amused, Wild Llama, Strange Eden, Screaming Daisies, Ghost Light Radio Show and Rooster Stone.
Also coming soon, Fiorentino’s will have your favorite flavors of fall like pumpkin, spice and apple. The now-famous Pumpkin Ravioli will be returning, with pumpkin and cheese ravioli, accented by toasted hazelnuts and browned butter sauce. There are also lots of fall craft brews that let you indulge in seasonal beers with flavors like pumpkin and hard apple cider. Try a beer flight to sample a few different beers.
The nightly specials at Fiorentino’s include Bloody Marys for $4 and iPie at B.O.G.O. 1/2 off on Sundays. On Monday the Miller Lite pints are $2.50 and pepperoni pizza is $5. Tuesday, it’s $3 Sam Adams drafts and $5 appetizer menu, including tasty apps like pretzel bites, calamari fritti and bruschetta. On Wednesday evening, get $5 Long Island Iced Tea and $5 pasta menu with choices like chicken parmesan, spaghetti with meatballs and cheese ravioli. On Thursday the evening specials are $4 Captain and Cokes and $5 cheese pizza. Then on Friday, get $5 Orange Crushes and on Saturday $5 Cosmos.
Fiorentino’s will be raising funds to help one of their own. Cook Ryan Gage was badly burned in an explosive fire at his family’s food truck in August, injuring him and his father. Ryan’s co-workers and friends are raising money to help with expenses for his long recovery at the burn center. Ask your server or bartender if you want to help Ryan.
To make reservations or to get more information, call Fiorentino’s today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com. Also, be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinema and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub.taste-town-fiorentinos-090518-compressed
