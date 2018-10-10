Fall into the Flavors of Zig’s Bakery and Café
Fall is here and it’s the season of autumn favorites, like pumpkin, apples and squash. At Zig’s Bakery and Café at Brick Gables, you’ll find all the flavors you love in heartwarming soups, beverages, salads, sandwiches and seasonal fare.
Pumpkin lovers are smitten with Zig’s pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling, the cute little pumpkin whoopie pies, the pumpkin pie, pumpkin scones and pumpkin bread. As for apples, try the apple dumplings, apple crumb pie, apple scones, Jewish apple cake and everything apple that you crave during apple season.
It’s time to start thinking about the holiday season, where you can order side dishes for your family’s feast like cranberry relish, fluffy potato rolls, sweet potato salad, clam mix, roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash soup, mac and cheese, and so much more.
Thanksgiving may be weeks away, but it’s good to know that Zig’s Bakery and Café can make it easy to get that holiday meal on the table for all your guests. From pumpkin pie to cranberry sauce to cole slaw to freshly baked cookies, let Zig’s give you a hand. All you have to do is place your order, stop by and pick it up, and you’re all set.
Any time of the year, Zig’s Café is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. They have scones, quiche, breakfast sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee, tea and more. For lunch, enjoy freshly made sandwiches, like turkey pesto focaccia, ham and brie, and pastrami on rye. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread, and sourdough boule. There are lots of side dishes and hearty soups too. Dessert at Zig’s is a must, with cupcakes, flourless chocolate cake, egg custard, eclairs, cream puffs, and muffins.
The beautifully renovated barn at Zig’s provides a unique setting with a sophisticated look that features stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow.
Located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com. and like Zig’s on Facebook. Contact www.brickgables.com for Brick Gables, the place for weddings, gatherings and events.taste-town-zigs-101018-compressed
