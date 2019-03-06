Everyone Is Irish on St. Pat’s Day at the Penguin Hotel

Advertisement

When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, suddenly everyone is Irish at the Penguin Hotel, where the wearin’ o’ the green is a must.

Even the nachos are Irish at the Penguin for St. Paddy’s Day, topped with pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese and diced tomato. Irish-inspired entrees include Grilled Salmon filet with old fashioned Jameson sauce, Shepherd’s Pie with ground beef and a whipped potato crust, and Bangers & Mash, which is Irish for sausages, Guinness gravy and mashed potatoes. Time to get your blarney on!

It’s also time to get ready for spring. Yes, now that March is here, spring is surely on the way. The new spring menu at the Penguin will feature lots of light, refreshing salads, sandwiches and entrees like Strawberry Fields Salad with artisan greens, strawberries, cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with poppyseed dressing. Spring sandwiches include the Chicken Salad Wrap, Chicken Caesar Wrap, Chicken Cheesesteak, and the Philly Cheesesteak is back.

All through the seasons, the Penguin Hotel is famous for their amazing jumbo gourmet wings, available in dozens of flavors like honey mustard, sweet Thai chili, and Penguin hot. The juicy burgers can’t be beat, like the Signature Penguin Burger with Cajun spice, bacon and cheddar jack, or the Bacon Cheeseburger, Roast Burger with shaved prime rib, or the ‘Shroom Burger with mushrooms and Swiss.

Friday and Saturday are chef’s weekend specials. Monday is Seafood Night, Tuesday is Burger Night, Wednesday is Black Diamond Steak & Fries and Thursday is Wing Night. Weekly entertainment includes Trivia Night on Tuesdays, and fun-filled Karaoke on Thursdays and Saturdays with DJ Chris. You can get all the details on everything that’s happening by checking out the Facebook page at Penguin Hotel, which has a link to the full menu on the website. The Penguin Hotel also has a private room available that accommodates up to 20 people.

The Penguin Hotel is located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, where the historic 1800s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel. As the story goes, the owner renamed it as the Penguin after someone commented that only penguins would live in the snowy wintry wonderland. There are penguins everywhere, including the friendly white and black penguins that stand outside and welcome visitors with a sign that says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.”

The Penguin Hotel is open Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and closed on Sunday. To find out more, call 717-733-8142 or check the website:

www.thepenguintavern.com.