Evergreen Diner: Your Holiday Dining Spot

With holiday shopping and visiting friends and family, the holidays can be a busy time. Make sure you get some time to relax at Evergreen Diner where you will find all your favorite foods.

No matter what you are hungry for, Evergreen Diner has it. Maybe it’s a classic diner dinner with all trimmings. Maybe you want something light like a sandwich or salad. Maybe you want a hearty bowl of soup or chili to warm you up on a cold day. Maybe you want a big old-fashioned breakfast. Maybe you want an Italian spaghetti dinner or an Asian stir-fry.

At Evergreen Diner you have lots of choices so there is something for everyone. The menu is sure to satisfy your craving for pasta, seafood, salad, steak, old-fashioned burgers and much more. You could have something different almost every day.

There are great salads, like the American steak salad with tender steak, olives and parmesan cheese or the taco salad topped with chili. Heartwarming soups change daily and range from chicken rice to beef vegetable. There are lots of appetizers too, like chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks.

The menu has Italian specialties like spaghetti and chicken parmesan, sandwiches like the Greek chicken wrap, Cuban sandwiches, Monte Cristo, hearty deli sandwiches, burgers and hot open face sandwiches. There are steaks, chops, seafood that includes jumbo shrimp and seafood samplers, chicken dishes like chicken stir fry and breast of chicken and the all-American classic roast turkey. The broiled crab cakes are also a big hit, as well as the meat loaf, chicken croquettes and freshly made soups.

Breakfast lovers will be happy to know that Evergreen Diner serves breakfast all day, including eggs, omelets, pancakes, French toast and more. The omelets come in almost every variety you can think of, such as the Western omelet with peppers, onions and ham, or the cheesesteak omelet with steak, cheese and sauce.

Children love it too, and they always feel welcome at the Evergreen Diner, which features a Kid’s Corner menu with chicken fingers, burgers and much more. Senior Citizens have special menu choices with smaller portions and prices. Everything on the menu is available for carry out too.

The Evergreen Diner is a classic diner, with that hometown feel. It’s also modern, with new menu choices and a stylish interior with a color scheme that is pleasantly relaxing.

Located on Route 272 at the Weis Markets shopping center, Evergreen Diner is open

Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call (717) 738-9130, or check the website at www.evergreendiner.net.