Evergreen Diner Has Breakfast All Day…and Much More

Did you ever have a craving for French toast and bacon at 3 o’clock in the afternoon? Wouldn’t you just love a feast of scrambled eggs, sausage and home fries for dinner? Wouldn’t an omelette really hit the spot for lunch? Most places only serve breakfast at breakfast time. What a shame. At Evergreen Diner, you can have breakfast just about any time you want it, whether it’s for lunch, dinner, supper, a snack or, of course, for breakfast.

People come to Evergreen Diner to enjoy all-day breakfast, with pancakes, sausage, eggs, bacon and all those great breakfast foods anytime at all. Breakfast lovers love that they can go to Evergreen Diner for things like French toast and bacon or omelets like the Western omelet with peppers, onions and ham, or the Philly cheesesteak omelet with steak, cheese and sauce. Of course, you can get classic diner food at Evergreen Diner, like sandwiches, salads, burgers, cheese steaks, soups, hearty entrees and so much more. At Evergreen Diner, the menu is sure to satisfy your craving for pasta, seafood, salad, steak, chicken and all your other favorites. You could have something different almost every day.

There are great salads, like the American steak salad with tender steak, olives and parmesan cheese. Hearty soups change daily and range from chicken rice to beef vegetable. There are lots of appetizers too, like chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks. The menu has Italian specialties like spaghetti and chicken parmesan, sandwiches like the Greek chicken wrap, Cuban sandwiches, Monte Cristo, burgers and hot open face sandwiches. There are steaks, chops, jumbo shrimp and seafood samplers, chicken dishes, classic roast turkey, broiled crab cakes, meat loaf, chicken croquettes with mashed potatoes.

Children love it too, and they always feel welcome at the Evergreen Diner, which features a Kid’s Corner menu with chicken fingers, burgers and much more. Senior Citizens have special menu choices with smaller portions and prices.

There are weekday breakfast, daily lunch specials and daily diner specials. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, Evergreen Diner has everything you could possibly want. Everything on the menu is also available for carry out.

Located on Route 272 at the Weis Markets shopping center, Evergreen Diner is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call (717) 738-9130, or check the website at www.evergreendiner.net.

Download (PDF, 2.42MB)