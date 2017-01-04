- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
- Picturesque parade!
Eckert Signs Points the Way for the New Year
Looking to give your company more visibility for the New Year. Put your trust in Eckert Signs.
For more than 37 years, and more Eckert Signs has been giving area businesses greater visibility through signs, vehicle and truck graphic designs and much more.
Owner Matthew Ruth is dedicated to serving the area with the highest standards in expertly designed signs and vehicle lettering. Employed by Eckert Signs for more than 20 years, Matthew and his team are committed to carrying on the longtime tradition for all types of signs.
Nothing gives your business better visibility than signs from Eckert Signs, whether they are signs outside your business or vehicles sporting your company logo. If you want people to know about your business, Eckert Signs does it with impact.
Eckert Signs is located on Wabash Road off Route 272 near Ephrata. You may have noticed the large sign for Eckert Signs on Route 272, and chances are that you have also been impressed by the eye-catching signs they do for area businesses, churches, schools and vehicle lettering.
Eckert Signs is known for their beautiful, classic carved and sandblasted signs with 23 karat gold leaf. They also do inexpensive signs of all types. They can create a sign or vehicle lettering to fit your budget. Internally illuminated signs are also a large part of their business.
Signs by Eckert Signs are artistic, long lasting and create a great first impression. A design team will work with you each step of the way, from concept to design to completion. They will expertly design vehicle lettering and graphics using proper colors and letter styles to create the eye catching appearance you want to promote your business.
From basic designs to full wrap digitally printed decals printed in house. Hand painted vehicle pinstriping is also available.
Versatile and highly experienced in all the latest materials and techniques, Eckert Signs can do window signs, magnetic signs, billboards, wooden signs, trade show displays, changeable copy signs, banners, complete sign systems, electrical signs and truck lettering. They also provide multi-color decals, point of purchase displays, screen printing, and embroidery on t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, jackets and all types of clothing.
To find out more about making your company stand out from the crowd, call Eckert Signs at 733-4601 or visit www.eckertsigns.com.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is well...
- Posted March 17, 2016
- 0
- Lancaster County Weeklies College Football Contest
-
Eckert Signs Points the Way for the New Year
Looking to give your company more visibility for the New...
-
American Legion Post 429: Ephrata’s Best Kept Secret
You don’t have to be a member to enjoy the...
-
Grandma’s gone….to an addiction treatment center
Ali was quite frank and honest in talking about her...
-
First baby of 2017
A bundle of joy named Wren was born to proud...
-
Hats incredible!
Lititz woman has knitted thousands of caps for patients...
-
Barons place four on medal stand at Holiday Tournament
The Zeamer family tradition was alive and well for the...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Lancaster County Weeklies College Football Contest
-
Eckert Signs Points the Way for the New Year
Looking to give your company more visibility for the...
-
American Legion Post 429: Ephrata’s Best Kept Secret
You don’t have to be a member to enjoy...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Bud Brown says:
-
Mark Hiester says:
-
Alonzo locks says: