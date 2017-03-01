Corner House Grill Opens just East of Manheim

For three brothers, owning their own restaurant has been a dream. Now they are doing just what they wanted to do, with the opening of the new Corner House Grill just outside Manheim.

The brothers are Mark Crisostomo and his younger brothers Adam and Dan Zimmermann. The three wanted to share their love of great all-American food like burgers and steak, along with dishes from their mother’s homeland of the Philippines.

“When we were growing up, our friends always loved our mother’s food,” says Mark. “So we decided to put some traditional Filipino dishes on our menu.”

Their mother, Yolanda Zimmermann, is pleased to be a part of her sons’ success. Her recipe for crispy egg rolls, pork on a stick, pork adobo, menudo and pancit are only a few that are featured as specials on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have never tried these wonderful dishes that blend Asian and Spanish influences, you must try them. The egg rolls are filled with meat and vegetables and fried to crispy perfection, they are a staple on the appetizer menu. Pork adobo is a pork dish with garlic and soy served over rice. Menudo is a tasty stew and pancit is the Filipino version of lo mien, with rice noodles in a tasty sauce with shrimp and vegetables.

If you prefer more classic American fare like burgers, sandwiches, salads and grilled entrees there are so many delicious options, you won’t know what to choose! A few of the favorites include smokehouse wings, grilled Caesar salad, Pittsburgh salad, Cajun flat iron steak, lump crab cakes, seafood pasta, juicy cheeseburgers, surf and turf burger, Reuben, Rachel and club sandwich.

“People really like our breakfasts,” adds Dan, noting that Corner House Grill’s breakfast options range from omelets and frittatas to fluffy pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles with a house made syrup.

Corner House Grill is located at the corner of Doe Run and Penryn roads, in the spot previously occupied by Lintia’s. The brothers freshened things up with new paint, a vibrant new logo and other renovations to the 5,400-square-foot restaurant. There is seating for 110 between the main dining room, a counter and in two smaller rooms. A 50-seat banquet room will be turned into a lounge.

Each week, the special features change, and Corner House Grill is also a BYOB, so you can bring your favorite beer or wine. The address for Corner House Grill is196 Doe Run Road. Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, call 717-879-9330 or check the Facebook page at facebook.com/cornerhousegrill.

