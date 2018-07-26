Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself and cool off at Zig’s Bakery & Café at Brick Gables.
Chill with an icy cold summer drink like mint tea, Italian soda or a berry smoothie. Enjoy fresh fruit like a summery bounty of cantaloupe, watermelon and blueberries. Order a healthy veggie-packed salad, like the curried chicken salad on a bed of fresh greens with cashews or a tasty edamame chow for an international blend of PA Dutch tradition and Japanese flavors.
With the summer bounty of local fruits and vegetables like peaches, blueberries, apples, blackberries, plums, cantaloupes, cherries, tomatoes, corn, beans, cucumbers, lettuces, peppers and more, Zig’s Bakery & Café has all your summer favorites.
There’s blueberry tapioca, cucumber salad, black bean corn poblano, transparent applesauce, zucchini bread, cucumber slaw, angel food cake that tastes great with summer berries, fruit tarts, peach pie, black raspberry pie, tart cherry pie, blueberry buckle, blueberry egg custard, apricot pie and much more.
On sunny summer mornings, you’ll want to rise and shine at Zig’s, where you can start your day with breakfast sandwiches on Zig’s fresh baked bread, baked oatmeal with berries, homemade quiche and yogurt parfaits with granola and fresh fruit.
For your summer picnics and cookouts, Zig’s has everything you need. A few made-from-scratch favorites include pork barbecue, red dill potato salad, classic potato salad, pasta salad, cole slaw, Buffalo cauliflower, broccoli salad and fresh baked rolls.
You’ll love everything about Zig’s and Brick Gables, which was lovingly restored by the Ziegler family to keep the rare exterior cutout brickwork and stone interior touches. On sunny days, you can eat out on the patio.
At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you always feel welcome with friendly service at the bakery, deli and café. It’s the place for fresh baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items. The freshly made sandwiches include the turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye. Breads include honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye, focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread and sourdough boule.
Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz. Hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com or their Facebook page. Brick Gables is a special spot for wedding receptions, anniversary parties, birthday parties, showers and other events.taste-town-072518-compressed
