Come Home for the Holidays at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant
When you come into Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, it feels like you are coming home. You feel like you are a part of Gus’s big, happy, well-fed family.
Why wouldn’t you? After all, Gus’s Keystone has all your heart-warming favorites, like chicken and waffles, stuffed cabbage rolls, beef tips with buttered noodles, hot turkey sandwiches, cheesesteaks, ham steak, lasagna, haddock fillet, baby back ribs, pork chops, strip steak and so much more.
Every day there are dozens of specials, not to mention all the regular menu items that range from salads to pasta to seafood. Gus uses his family recipe for jumbo lump crabcakes broiled to perfection. There are also fresh succulent dry sea scallops, deep fried coconut shrimp, fish and chips in a basket, grilled salmon and fresh oysters in season.
If you’re busy doing your Christmas shopping, be sure to put Gus’s on your list. You can get gift certificates for everyone. You can also enjoy nice relaxing meals that take away the stress of the holidays. Try a lunchtime special for $7.50 that features daily soup, a select sandwich and dessert. Perhaps a grilled-to-perfection panini like the Cuban Reuben with corned beef, Swiss, pickles and mustard sounds good. There are 12 Panini choices in all.
Don’t forget that breakfast is served all day at Gus’s, with choices like eggs Benedict, creamed chipped beef, steak and eggs, eggs anyway you please, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, quiche, French toast, Belgian waffles and a breakfast feast with just about everything you can imagine.
Whenever you and your family come to Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you always feel welcome by Gus’s family, which includes Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. One of them is almost always there to greet you and make sure you are satisfied.
“We thank all of our patrons for their patience while we were remodeling,” says Gus, noting that the restaurant was closed for a short time while the kitchen was fully updated to help serve customers more efficiently and faster.
During the holidays, Gus’s Keystone Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 12 noon for breakfast and brunch, and closed on Christmas Day. They will be open regular hours on Dec. 26 and on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, you will want to mark the New Year with specialties like hearty pork and sauerkraut in the local Pennsylvania German tradition. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You’re always family at Gus’s Keystone, so stop by at 3687 Rothsville Road, right across from K-Mart. Regular hours are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. To find out more, call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.Taste-of-town-gus-121317-compressed
