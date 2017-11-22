Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s

Advertisement

Thanksgiving means that the holiday season has arrived at Fiorentino’s at Lancaster Airport. It’s the season of festive cocktails, delicious food, movie fun, musical entertainment and much more.

Toast to the holidays with a Boilo cocktail, handcrafted for you at Fiorentino’s. What’s Boilo, you ask? It’s a housemade whiskey blended with honey and spice at Fiorentino’s. Try a Boilo original cocktail, like a Canary in a Coal Mine with apple cider or a Minersville Mule with ginger beer and lime served in a copper cup.

Join the Christmas Party on Dec. 13, complete with caroling and ugly Christmas sweaters.

The brand new winter menu arrives at Fiorentino’s in December with many new dining options, as well as lots of favorites. Be sure to check it out. You’ll find soups, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches, seafood and appetizers. You’ll love the oven baked pizzas, with a variety of toppings like the Margherita with red tomatoes and green basil.

You can order carry-out catering for your family, friends or office events. Fiorentino’s can cater your holiday events for carry-out ease, or you can schedule your event at Fiorentino’s with a great menu selection. It’s just what you need to make event planning easy and fun.

Some places have happy hour, but Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy specials on well drinks, Lite drafts and craft beers. There’s live music on Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m.

Here’s one of the best deals ever. Every night pizza slices are just a buck after 9 p.m. That’s right, just $1 for a slice of pizza! Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the $5.99 lunch specials with choices like the Meatball Caesar Salad, Fish & Chips or Pepperoni iPie.

Weekly specials offer a variety of drink and food options on Sunday through Saturday. Sunday, get $4 Bloody Marys and iPie BOGO 1/2 off. Monday, it’s $2.50 Miller Lite pints and $5 pepperoni pizza. Tuesday, stop in for $4 Margaritas and half price on select appetizers. Wednesday is the day for $5 LITs and $5 Pasta Menu choices like Chicken Parmesan or Spaghetti and Meatballs. Thursday the specials are $4 Captain & Cokes and cheese pizza. On Friday, there are $5 Orange Crushes and on Saturday, it’s $5 Citron Cosmos.

Be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinema and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub. It’s the perfect place to stop by after seeing the latest movies and IMAX films.

It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s at the wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing at Lancaster Airport. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.