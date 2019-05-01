Advertisement

Olé! It’s time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at K-ville Hotel & Tavern on Sunday, May 5, for a fun fiesta on the deck. Bring your friends for live entertainment starting at 2 p.m. with Joe Lerman performing classic rock. Enjoy Margaritas, Coronas, specialty quesadillas, chili, nachos and much more.

The deck is now open for the season, and at the K-ville Hotel & Tavern it’s all about the outdoors. Now that the weather is warmer, it’s one of the best decks around, with a lovely view of the surrounding countryside that borders the Middle Creek Wildlife area. As a great spot for geese and swan migration, lots of people like to stop by for a bite to eat and a refreshing beverage while they are touring the natural beauty of Middle Creek.

For more than two years, the K-ville has been back and better than ever, after a devastating fire in 2015. The wide open dining area looks out on the deck, with lots of natural light. The welcoming bar area makes everyone feel at home, and the staff is always warm and friendly. The new building displays several artifacts from its past that were rescued by the firefighters who bravely fought the fire, for which owner Curtis Hollinger is forever grateful.

The huge menu features homemade crab cakes, Black Diamond sirloin steak, jumbo wings, beer battered fish & chips basket, the super-sized K-ville Salad with a choice of Black Diamond steak or grilled chicken breast, and lots more.

There are weekly specials with soups, appetizers, entrees and sandwiches. Monday is Swing Night with peel & eat shrimp and wings. Tuesday is Cheesesteak Night, Wednesday is Build-A-Burger Night, and Thursday is Quesadilla Night. Fridays offer Martini specials. The chef’s specials change every weekend.

The history of the K-ville dates back to the mid-1800s as a structure built with local brick. By 1884, an extension was added and then in the early 1900s, a third story with a mansard roof was added. It served as a hotel for cigar and brick factory workers, as well as travelers between Reading, Lancaster and Harrisburg. Rumor has it that the historic K-ville Hotel & Tavern was once a stop for presidential candidates Grover Cleveland and Adlai Stevenson.

Located at 2647 Heidelberg Avenue in Kleinfeltersville, the K-ville is open Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m. with food served at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m., and Sunday at 12 noon. Be sure to check out the Facebook page for specials and the weekend entertainment schedule. To find out more, call 717-949-8413.