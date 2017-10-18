Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the bounty of cuisine at The Log Cabin.
As you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive along Lehoy Forest Road, tall trees tower overhead and it feels as if you are entering another world. The Log Cabin is a quiet, serene hideaway that offers the added magic of its covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge.” For generations, The Log Cabin has been the setting for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.
The Log Cabin is the ideal setting for your family Thanksgiving Dinner. Chef Steve Painter has created a feast of dishes that range from traditional to innovative. Be sure to make reservations for dinner, which is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thanksgiving entrees include fresh organic Lancaster County-raised Esbenshade Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, honey brown sugar sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and root vegetables, and cranberry sauce or the Pork Shank Osso Buco with cider jus, honey brown sugar sweet potatoes, and vegetables. Other entrees include the New York Strip Steak with Cabernet mushroom sauce, Crab Cakes, vegan Roast Stuffed Acorn Squash with cider braised lentils, and pan seared British Columbia Wild King Salmon. Select from soups, starters, and salads such as French onion soup, pumpkin bisque, jumbo shrimp cocktail, lobster taco, Log Cabin house salad and Caesar salad.
For something truly out of the ordinary, The Log Cabin offers certified Japanese Kobe Beef, with Kobe Strip in 4, 6 and 8 oz., and Kobe Tenderloin in 4 and 6 oz. This is beef so tender, you can cut it with a fork, or maybe even a spoon. This may be the most expensive steak you will ever taste, but it’s worth it if you want the very best.
Chef Steve Painter puts his creative touch on many other steak classics, like tenderloin filet, double cut lamb chops, veal rack chops and smoked pork porterhouse. Fresh catches include the famous house made crab cakes and seared king salmon with seasonal vegetables. A few house specialties are marinated fried chicken, Pennsylvania farm-raised duck a l’orange, and hearty meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes.
There are wonderful cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin, many with a prohibition-era theme in keeping with The Log Cabin’s heritage as a 1920s speakeasy. On Friday and Saturday evenings, you can enjoy live music from talented local musicians.
Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin restaurant is a new tradition you will want to start this Sunday. Enjoy choices like crisp farm-raised duck breast with green onion pancakes and smoked salmon three-egg omelette.
Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (717) 626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.taste-of-town-101817-compressed
