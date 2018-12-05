Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
Advertisement
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your favorite festive cocktails, delicious food, musical entertainment and much more.
Celebrate with a holiday cocktail created just for the season. Santa’s Cap features coconut rum, pomegranate and cranberry. Santa’s Little Helper is made with black cherry bourbon, apricot preserves and lemon. How about a refreshing Holiday Sangria with red pomegranate and green apple. Cranberry Mimosa blends champagne and cranberry juice. Then there is Mrs. Claus’s Punch with raspberry vodka, butterscotch schnapps and Bailey’s Irish Cream.
Be sure to join the festivities at Fiorentino’s annual Christmas Party on December 12, with sing-a-along Christmas caroling to get you into the spirit of the season.
There is something special every day at Fiorentino’s, like Tuesday with $5 appetizers, including chicken quesadillas, eggplant fries, 1/2 dozen wings, meatball sliders, bruschetta, fried pickles and mac ’n cheese bites— with Sam Adams pints.
On Wednesday, it’s $5 Pasta Night, with a choice of spaghetti & meatballs, linguini with clam sauce, eggplant parmesan, penne primavera, cheese ravioli, and much more.
Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the lunch specials, with choices like chicken Caesar salad, black bean burger, fish & chips, chicken parmesan or pepperoni iPie.
The new winter menu arrives at Fiorentino’s in December with lots of great specials including steak, chicken, fish and pasta dishes. Try one of Fiorentino’s great dishes, like the Risotto Kayleigh with chicken medallions, shrimp, tomatoes, caramelized shallots in champagne sauce.
You can also order carry-out catering for your family, friends or office events. Fiorentino’s can cater your holiday events for carry-out ease, or you can schedule your event at Fiorentino’s with a great menu selection. It’s just what you need to make event planning easy and fun.
It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s at the wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing at Lancaster Airport. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.taste-town-120518-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Bednar Financial Group: Investing with Purpose
When you consider your investments, it’s important to look past...
-
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your favorite...
-
Gracie E. King, 16, Warwick H.S. junior, excelled at music, art, helping others
Gracie Edith King, 16, of Lititz, beloved daughter of Amy...
-
Glenn Hagey Landis, 84, teacher of physics, math, served on Lititz Library board, avid genealogist
Glenn Hagey Landis, 84, died on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018,...
-
Moment of silence opens school board meeting
The Warwick School Board was sworn in and Chief Financial...
-
Robin A. Loercher, 58, Johnson & Johnson retiree, owned Evolution Fitness, trail runner
Robin A. Loercher, 58, of Manheim, beloved wife and mother,...
-
Ruth E. Kauffman, Lititz native, nurse and instructor, musically inclined, community volunteer
Ruth E. Kauffman passed away quietly on Monday Nov. 12,...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Investing with Purpose
When you consider your investments, it’s important to look...
-
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your...
-
Gracie E. King, 16, Warwick H.S. junior, excelled at music, art, helping others
Gracie Edith King, 16, of Lititz, beloved daughter of...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Joanne klee says:
-
-
Joni Boyer says: