- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
August Sizzles at Fiorentino’s at the Airport
Advertisement
Where can you savor great food, refreshing drinks, live music and fun for everyone this August? The answer is Fiorentino’s at Lancaster Airport, where August sizzles with excitement.
There’s nothing “Dog Days” about Fiorentino’s in August. The month starts off with a deadhead celebration remembering the late, great Jerry Garcia on August 1. Mark Jerry’s 75Th birthday on Tuesday, August 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. with the Winterland ‘78 Concert at the outside barroom. There will even be tie-dye giveaways. All through August, you’ll want to tune into Grateful Dead Radio every Tuesday.
Community Days at Lancaster Airport is something you won’t want to miss on the weekend of August 26-27 See airshows, vintage aircraft and visit the stands of many great Lancaster area businesses for prizes and free giveaways. The whole family will get a kick out of this every-other-year event that features airplane and helicopter rides and so much more. At Fiorentino’s, you can get fast To-Go meals and bottled water during the big event so you can get back out to the fun and not miss a thing.
At Fiorentino’s there’s great live music, like Afterparty on Thursday, August 24, from 7 to 10 p.m.; Blujay on Friday, August 25, from 8 to 11 p.m.; and Rooster Stone on Saturday, August 26, from 8 to 11 p.m.
On hot summer days and sultry evenings, the Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s is the place to be. Fiorentino’s takes advantage of all the fresh late summer local produce, like tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini and peaches.
Try the refreshing Sesame Shrimp Stack with jumbo shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, mango, mesclun greens, cucumber and risotto all stacked in an artistic feast of color and flavor. How about the Sashimi Tuna Mesculino, with tuna, mesclun greens, tomato, fried onions and balsamic glaze? Or the Bruschetta with roasted garlic, mozzarella and ripe tomatoes.
A la carte meals include Seafood Risotto with shrimp, clams and mussels in red clam sauce, Limoncello Chicken with mushrooms and risotto, and Monterey Pasta with asparagus, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes in white clam sauce with linguini.
On hot summer evenings, cool off with refreshing cocktails like the peachy Grigio slushy, tropical sunset, orange crush, berry Chianti slushy, piña colada, cucumber cooler, and Margaritas with mango, peach or strawberry.
There are happy hours and then there are happy hours. Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy specials on $4 wine, $4 Lite drafts, well drinks for $3, and $1 off craftbeers. Growler refills are $1 off during Happy Hour. Every day and evening of the week has something special to enjoy, when it comes to food and drink.
When you stop at Fiorentino’s after the movies at nearby Penn Cinemas, show your movie stub and you get 10% off your check for soup, salads, sandwiches, lunch or dinner.
Located at the Lancaster Airport, no other restaurant has the expansive view of the runway. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.taste-town072617-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
- Showcase of Homes, July 27, 2017
-
What’s on Tap, July 27, 2017
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Greater Visibility
From custom signs to vehicle graphics, Eckert Signs gives your...
-
Miller Printing joins Cornerstone Graphic Technologies
Since 1960, Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in...
-
August Sizzles at Fiorentino’s at the Airport
Where can you savor great food, refreshing drinks, live music...
-
Lititz stayed cool at Lutz’s Pool
It was the brainchild of beloved Lititz butcher Benjamin Lutz;...
-
Stay safe and share the road
It can be dangerous out there. There are close to...
-
Showcase of Homes, July 27, 2017
-
What’s on Tap, July 27, 2017
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Greater Visibility
From custom signs to vehicle graphics, Eckert Signs gives...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jason Snyder says:
-
Lisa Radinovsky says:
-